Serverless Architecture and Workforce Verification in India: Applications and Industry Trends

India is moving rapidly toward a digital-first economy, yet one of our most important trust systems, workforce background verification, still depends on slow, manual, and fragmented processes. I wrote my recent research article to address exactly this gap: how we can build a verification pipeline that is real-time, resilient, and scalable enough for India’s growth.

The paper, A Serverless, Event-Driven Architecture for High-Performance Background Check Order Creation, presents a fully serverless cloud framework that automates the complete order-creation lifecycle for background checks. The architecture is built on AWS Lambda, Step Functions, SQS, DynamoDB, and API Gateway, and is designed to remove operational bottlenecks while improving reliability and compliance.

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From Manual Delays to Real-Time Processing

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Across sectors such as IT, BFSI, gig platforms, and public services, delays in verification often slow onboarding, increase compliance risk, and create avoidable friction in hiring. Many of these problems are not policy failures, they are infrastructure failures.

My goal was to replace fragile, server-dependent pipelines with an event-driven model that can process requests instantly and scale based on demand, while significantly reducing the operational burden of manual intervention. Instead of relying on human intervention at multiple steps, the system orchestrates every stage through managed cloud services and built-in fault tolerance designed to recover automatically from common failure scenarios.

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What the Results Show

In benchmark testing simulating practical workloads, the architecture delivered:

Over 90% faster processing Around 95% reduction in infrastructure and operational cost System reliability improvement to 98%, compared to roughly 70% in many legacy flows

These outcomes are significant because they suggest verification systems can be both high-speed and high-trust at the same time.

Why This Matters for India’s Economy

This innovation is not only about faster background checks. It is about creating trust infrastructure that can keep pace with India’s economic ambition.

When identity, employment history, and compliance checks are processed in real time, multiple sectors benefit:

Startups and MSMEs that cannot afford slow, expensive legacy verification models Public-sector programs that require dependable verification for scale and accountability Gig-economy platforms with high-volume, time-sensitive onboarding Lending and financial institutions that need rapid, reliable risk validation BFSI organizations facing strict and expanding compliance obligations

Serverless architecture can act as an economic equalizer. It gives smaller organizations enterprise-grade capability without enterprise-grade fixed overhead.

The Road Ahead

I believe this framework can evolve into a larger national trust fabric by conceptually aligning with India's broader digital public infrastructure initiatives, in ways that remain secure, policy-compliant, and privacy-respecting. That would enable a verification ecosystem that is secure, scalable, and inclusive.

As India strengthens its position in digital public infrastructure, building modern verification systems is no longer optional. It is foundational. A fast, fair, and fraud-resistant hiring ecosystem can improve productivity, reduce risk, and unlock broader economic participation.

About the Research

My study, A Serverless, Event-Driven Architecture for High-Performance Background Check Order Creation, was published in the October 2025 edition of the Scholars Journal of Engineering and Technology and is licensed under Creative Commons for non-commercial use.

By Shrikant Dnyandev Pawar

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