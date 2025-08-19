SHIB and PEPE Price Stagnate as Investor Attention Shifts Toward RTX, a $0.09 Emerging Altcoin

Shiba Inu, Pepe coin remain familiar names for meme coin fans, but recent moves suggest a shift is underway. Analysts see SHIB and PEPE losing steam after summer rallies. Meanwhile, a newcomer offering real utility is gaining whale attention fast.

This past week, SHIB saw burn rates spike and whale moves rise, yet its price remains sluggish under key resistance. Similarly, PEPE, once surging, now fights to hold new gains amid flat whale interest. In contrast, a stealthy DeFi contender with practical PayFi roots is drawing serious capital, and it's earning talk as a new altcoin to watch.

Shiba Inu: Burn Rate Boom Highlights Price Struggle

Shiba Inu’s burn rate exploded by over 48,000% recently, and whale transactions jumped nearly 188% which is a clear bid to tighten supply and drive demand. Currently trading around $0.00001281, SHIB faces resistance near $0.0000159.

Analysts have commented on its price action and have said that it has broken above the descending channel pattern on the daily chart. The Shiba Inu price is now consolidating near the breakout zone and shows signs of an accumulation phase.

Forecasts for later months are mixed. Models today suggest SHIB could reach $0.0000149 by August and possibly $0.0000237 by September. Still, those gains fall short of the explosive meme moves from past cycles.

Pepe Coin: Buzz Fades Despite Follower Activity

Pepe Coin rose fast early this year, but recent performance shows a slowdown. Trading just below $0.000012, the token now trades within a bearish ABCD pattern. Some upside remains if PEPE breaks resistance at $0.00001320–$0.00001350, though momentum seems limited.

Experts have also noted that after a sharp dip in late July, the PEPE price is now making higher highs. The sentiment is that if it gets a clean retest around the $0.0000100 zone, which is a big support, bulls could push for $0.0000130 next, and possibly $0.0000150.

Remittix: Best Crypto to Buy With Real Utility, Whale Buzz, and Major Push

Now, attention is turning to Remittix, earning its place as the best crypto presale to buy right now. This altcoin blends real-world utility with DeFi reach. It has captured whale interest while SHIB and PEPE stall.

Built for global PayFi, it offers seamless, low-gas crypto transfers. Whales are piling in. It trades at $0.0944, has raised over $19.5 million, and is on track for its first centralized exchange (CEX) listing soon as it surpasses $20 million.

Why Remittix Stands as The Best Crypto to Buy Now

Security First: Audited by CertiK

Real-World Utility: Made for fast remittances and real payments

Built for borderless payments with global reach

Momentum is building ahead of wallet launch

Add to this a $250,000 giveaway and the planned Q3 wallet launch, and it’s clear why Remittix is Netflix, not hype. It’s being backed by tools, adoption, and investor trust.

Hype vs. Real Utility: The Choice Has Never Been Easier

Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin still have community and market momentum. Yet, their cycles show signs of wear as resistance blocks quick gains. Meanwhile, Remittix offers something different: real utility, global reach, whale-backed growth, and active product rollout.

If you're hunting for a new altcoin to watch, crypto with real utility, or a low gas fee crypto project that targets real-world challenges, not just memes, Remittix stands out. When whales move, it’s worth paying attention. That, plus its $250,000 giveaway, Q3 wallet, and upcoming CEX launch, make it more than a story; it feels like a shift.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.