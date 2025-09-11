Shiba Inu and Chainlink Price Outlook: A Look at Today’s Top Trending Crypto Assets

Shiba Inu and Chainlink price predictions reveal mixed signals as they face market headwinds, despite their strong fundamentals. Shiba Inu price is now at $0.0000128 showing potential for further decline based on historical data.

Meanwhile, Chainlink price is enjoying a 9.5% monthly surge after securing a major US Department of Commerce partnership that validates oracle technology at the federal level.

But while these older tokens look to continue their upward trends, investors are rushing toward a new wave of utility-driven Defi projects to escape the crypto bubble and one Layer-2 Ethereum alternative stands above the rest. Let’s find out which.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Bearish Sentiment Dominates September

Shiba Inu price history paints a worrying picture. With three of the last five Septembers closing red, current action near $0.000012 and volumes sliding to $150M suggests bearish pressure is far from over.

Technical outlooks show risk of another drop toward $0.0000096–$0.0000108 if sentiment weakens. While optimists dream of $0.0000225 by year-end, Shiba Inu still lacks hard utility, leaving it vulnerable to fading hype. For investors, it’s a high-risk bet at best.

Chainlink Price Outlook: Institutional Validation Meets Market Resistance

Chainlink has no shortage of credibility. Its recent partnership with the US Department of Commerce proves its oracle tech is trusted at the highest levels.

LINK trades at $23.2; up 9% this month, with key resistance at $24 keeping bulls in check.

Long-term projections eye $44.70 in 2026 and beyond, but the near-term looks like a grind. For many investors, that feels too slow compared to opportunities elsewhere.

Remittix: The High Growth Crypto You Can’t Afford To Miss

Follow the money, and it leads straight to Remittix. While most tokens chase narratives, RTX is rewriting the rules of payments, targeting the $19 trillion global remittance market head-on.

It is set to enable instant crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries, covering 40+ digital assets and 30+ fiat pairs, all at near-zero fees. This isn’t vaporware, it’s the infrastructure the world actually needs.

Remittix is one of the trending crypto today as it has sold over 651 million tokens at $0.105, locking in over $24.5 million in funding. That kind of traction doesn’t happen by chance, it’s proof of demand. With the September 15 beta wallet launch set to make Remittix fully operational. Analysts say this could easily be the fastest growing crypto of 2025.

Why Investors Are Rushing Into RTX

Cross-border dominance: Crypto-to-bank payments in 30+ countries with sub-1% fees

Mobile-first wallet: Launching September 15 with real-time FX conversion

Deflationary design: Token burns tighten supply, driving long-term holder value

Enterprise tools: Business API brings mainstream financial adoption closer

Battle-tested security: CertiK-audited for institutional-grade trust

This isn’t a meme coin gamble or a “someday” token: it’s a working payments protocol launching right now.

Remittix $250,000 Giveaway Sparks Massive FOMO

On top of explosive growth, Remittix is running a $250,000 giveaway, already drawing 25,000 new RTX holders and over 320,000 entries. It’s a double win; investors not only secure tokens before listings but also get rewarded for joining early.

With exchange access, real-world payments integration, and presale momentum snowballing, RTX is the kind of opportunity investors look back on with either pride or regret. The choice is simple: get in before September 15, or watch from the sidelines as others ride the wave.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

