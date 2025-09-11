DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Partner Exclusives / Shiba Inu and Chainlink Price Outlook: A Look at Today’s Top Trending Crypto Assets
Advertorial

Shiba Inu and Chainlink Price Outlook: A Look at Today’s Top Trending Crypto Assets

article_Author
Sponsored
Updated At : 10:41 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shiba Inu and Chainlink price predictions reveal mixed signals as they face market headwinds, despite their strong fundamentals. Shiba Inu price is now at $0.0000128 showing potential for further decline based on historical data.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chainlink price is enjoying a 9.5% monthly surge after securing a major US Department of Commerce partnership that validates oracle technology at the federal level.

But while these older tokens look to continue their upward trends, investors are rushing toward a new wave of utility-driven Defi projects to escape the crypto bubble and one Layer-2 Ethereum alternative stands above the rest. Let’s find out which.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Bearish Sentiment Dominates September

Shiba Inu price history paints a worrying picture. With three of the last five Septembers closing red, current action near $0.000012 and volumes sliding to $150M suggests bearish pressure is far from over.

Advertisement

Technical outlooks show risk of another drop toward $0.0000096–$0.0000108 if sentiment weakens. While optimists dream of $0.0000225 by year-end, Shiba Inu still lacks hard utility, leaving it vulnerable to fading hype. For investors, it’s a high-risk bet at best.

Chainlink Price Outlook: Institutional Validation Meets Market Resistance

Chainlink has no shortage of credibility. Its recent partnership with the US Department of Commerce proves its oracle tech is trusted at the highest levels.

LINK trades at $23.2; up 9% this month, with key resistance at $24 keeping bulls in check.

Long-term projections eye $44.70 in 2026 and beyond, but the near-term looks like a grind. For many investors, that feels too slow compared to opportunities elsewhere.

Remittix: The High Growth Crypto You Can’t Afford To Miss

Follow the money, and it leads straight to Remittix. While most tokens chase narratives, RTX is rewriting the rules of payments, targeting the $19 trillion global remittance market head-on.

It is set to enable instant crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries, covering 40+ digital assets and 30+ fiat pairs, all at near-zero fees. This isn’t vaporware, it’s the infrastructure the world actually needs.

Remittix is one of the trending crypto today as it has sold over 651 million tokens at $0.105, locking in over $24.5 million in funding. That kind of traction doesn’t happen by chance, it’s proof of demand. With the September 15 beta wallet launch set to make Remittix fully operational. Analysts say this could easily be the fastest growing crypto of 2025.

Why Investors Are Rushing Into RTX

  • Cross-border dominance: Crypto-to-bank payments in 30+ countries with sub-1% fees
  • Mobile-first wallet: Launching September 15 with real-time FX conversion
  • Deflationary design: Token burns tighten supply, driving long-term holder value
  • Enterprise tools: Business API brings mainstream financial adoption closer
  • Battle-tested security: CertiK-audited for institutional-grade trust

This isn’t a meme coin gamble or a “someday” token: it’s a working payments protocol launching right now.

Remittix $250,000 Giveaway Sparks Massive FOMO

On top of explosive growth, Remittix is running a $250,000 giveaway, already drawing 25,000 new RTX holders and over 320,000 entries. It’s a double win; investors not only secure tokens before listings but also get rewarded for joining early.

With exchange access, real-world payments integration, and presale momentum snowballing, RTX is the kind of opportunity investors look back on with either pride or regret. The choice is simple: get in before September 15, or watch from the sidelines as others ride the wave.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts