Shiba Inu and Pepe Lose Momentum as Remittix Attracts Attention Amid 2025 Growth Speculation

Shiba Inu and Pepe dominated headlines last week, but whispers of Remittix’s real-world potential are growing louder. While meme-coin fever cools, this low gas-fee crypto with PayFi roots is drawing serious attention.

Last week’s news spotlighted declining trading volume and social metrics for Shiba Inu and Pepe. At the same time, Remittix is turning heads with its upcoming wallet launch and CEX listing buzz, even sparking talk of 10–20x moves in 2025. That marks a fresh chapter for the next big altcoin watchers.

When Big Memes Stall: Shiba’s Hype Meets Resistance

Despite a loyal following, Shiba Inu now lags in community engagement. Social activity metrics show it falling behind newer players like PEPE, and trading volume has dropped sharply, making sustained moves harder to come by.

Analysts point to weak fundamentals and low ecosystem growth as key limits. Others say that Shiba Inu is poised for a breakout soon, especially if broader market conditions improve.

Pepe’s Buzz Lost Steam After Retail Post Surge

Pepe briefly overtook Shiba Inu in social chatter and trading volume—yet its momentum is fading. Support levels appear shaky, and without renewed hype, analysts expect the token to either falter or trade sideways for a while.

Experts are now looking at some potential HTF targets and $0.00043 to $0.000065 is the next big zone to watch.

Remittix: Quiet Power in PayFi

Remittix stands out with a cross-chain DeFi project model focused on real utility. Its mobile-first wallet, set to launch in Q3 2025, supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies with real-time FX conversion, no crypto-to-fiat banter, but real payment capability.

Unlike meme coins chasing hype, Remittix is gaining traction through funding (over $23.9 million raised), CEX listings on BitMart and LBank, and a bold giveaway. It’s a low-cap crypto gem built on real infrastructure and community.

Key Strengths Pushing RTX Ahead

Utility-first token powering real transaction volume

Low gas fees and real-world utility beyond meme buzz

Security first: audited tech and CEX listings for liquidity

Built for borderless payments with global reach

Momentum is building ahead of the wallet launch and centralized exchange access

A Smart Move, Not Just Hype

Remittix isn’t just headline fodder; it’s a real DeFi project crossing into mainstream use. The upcoming wallet reveal in mid-September, combined with CEX listings and the $250,000 giveaway, signals real engagement and infrastructure.

If you're scanning for a top crypto to buy now or the best DeFi project 2025, now’s a smart time to get on board. The hype may cool, but real-world use doesn’t fade.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.