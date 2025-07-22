The Shiba Inu Coin has been one of the most talked-about meme tokens in the crypto market. But as Q3, 2025 unfolds the SHIB price faces tough competition from rising projects like Unilabs Finance, a $0.007 AI asset manager, and well-known coins like Litecoin.

Many investors are now asking whether SHIB can keep up or if its momentum is starting to fade. Let’s get into the latest SHIB price forecast and how it compares to its growing rivals.

Shiba Inu Coin Eyes 29% Surge

The Shiba Inu Coin is trading around $0.00001447, showing a solid weekly gain of about 17%. This rise is mostly due to strong buying activity and increased use of its Shibarium network. Many crypto holders are also pulling the Shiba Inu coin off exchanges, a sign that they plan to hold long-term.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts now believe the Shiba Inu coin could continue rising if this momentum continues. According to Changelly, the SHIB price could rise to around $0.0000187 by August, showcasing a 29% jump.

But the SHIB price isn’t rising alone. Unilabs Finance, a new AI asset manager priced at just $0.007, is gaining fast. It recently added Litecoin to its investment fund. So while the SHIB price is climbing with positive news, it now has real competition from an AI-powered platform.

Litecoin Surges Past $100 amid Addition to Unilabs

While the SHIB price moves upwards, Litecoin is also rising. As of mid-July 2025, Litecoin is priced around $101.61, showing a 14 % gain in the past week. This growth can be linked to whales buying more LTC, which usually means confidence in its future.

Source: CoinMarketCap

According to CoinCheckup, Litecoin could reach $136.97 before Q3 ends, marking a 34% rise from its current value of $101.61. Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance has added Litecoin to its AI-powered investment fund.

Instead of just holding LTC, users earn rewards through smart systems that track LTC’s price moves.

Unilabs at $0.007: A Real-Time AI Asset Manager

As the Shiba Inu Coin gains attention and Litecoin shows strong growth, Unilabs Finance is trading at just $0.007. One of its key features is the AI Market Pulse, which studies the market in real time to spot trends before they go viral. This tool can help investors make smarter moves, whether they’re watching the SHIB price or the next Litecoin jump.

Another big feature of Unilabs Finance is the Early Access Scoring System. This system ranks upcoming crypto projects based on how likely they are to succeed.

Unilabs users can therefore invest early in strong projects before the rest of the market catches on. Whether they’re holding Shiba Inu Coin or Litecoin, Unilabs gives a wider view of what’s coming next.

Unilabs has also recently launched an upgrade that features the Multi-Chain Claim Contracts (MCCC). This lets users collect their earnings across Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, all in one click. Unilabs makes sure users can access their rewards easily, no matter which network they use.

Another one of the upgrade features is the Real-Time Ledger Synchronization, which updates user yield earnings every few seconds. It checks all their earnings across different blockchains and shows everything in one place.

With the Shiba Inu coin and Litecoin making waves, Unilabs makes it easier to track gains without needing multiple apps or wallets.

Other reasons that make Unilabs a strong option in Q3 include:

Unilabs pulled in over $1.2 million during presale from 20,000+ investors.

Manages more than $30 million across four AI-powered crypto funds.

Over 1 billion UNIL tokens sold during its presale phases.

30% of platform revenue goes to UNIL holders through a tiered system.

Unilabs Showcases Massive Potential with Presale Growth

Unilabs Finance is showing growth as interest in AI-powered crypto projects rises. The UNIL token is currently priced around $0.0074, up from $0.0051 in earlier presale stages, marking a 45% increase. Analysts now expect Unilabs to reach $0.0085 in its next round, which would be another 15% jump.

While the SHIB price and Litecoin are rising this quarter, Unilabs combines growth with useful AI tools and could therefore offer a higher upside with more long-term value.

