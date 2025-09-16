DT
Shiba Inu Gains Momentum Following Meme Season Start; Remittix Announces 15% USDT Rewards and RTX Wallet Launch on September 15

Sep 16, 2025
The crypto market is buzzing again. Shiba Inu is roaring back with fresh gains, confirming that meme season is in full swing. At the same time, Remittix is entering the spotlight with a 15% USDT rewards program and the official RTX wallet launch on September 15. Investors chasing the next breakout know timing is everything. Miss these moves now and you may regret it later.

Shiba Inu’s Current Price and Market Movements: Momentum Is Heating Up

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at slightly above $0.00001359, having increased by over 5% in 24 hours and almost 15% in the last week. This ascent has made Shiba Inu soar past the barrier of stubborn resistance and deserves to be considered as one of the most potent meme tokens on the market.

With a market capitalization close to $8 billion, Shiba Inu remains firmly among the top crypto under $1, giving both retail and institutional investors reason to stay engaged.

Volume spikes are adding fuel to the rally as traders chase short-term profits. Some analysts warn of volatility ahead, but meme coin buyers thrive in this environment. Shiba Inu keeps proving why it has staying power even as new contenders appear.

Remittix: The PayFi Project You Cannot Afford to Ignore

While Shiba Inu captures headlines, Remittix is quietly building the next wave of crypto wealth. The RTX wallet goes live on September 15, bringing a mobile-first system that supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies with instant crypto-to-bank transfers across more than 30 countries. This is not speculation. This is utility that solves a 19 trillion dollar remittance problem.

Unlike meme tokens, Remittix is stacking real fundamentals. Over 662 million tokens have been sold, raising more than $25.6 million at a price of $0.1080. BitMart and LBank listings are already secured, and a third exchange is in preparation. Momentum is building and entry points like this do not last long.

Why Investors Are Piling Into Remittix Now

  • Users can send crypto to real bank accounts in seconds across the globe.
  • The upcoming wallet beta provides real-time FX conversion and borderless reach.
  • The platform is fully audited by CertiK, ensuring trust and transparency.
  • Deflationary tokenomics drive long-term value growth for holders.
  • A 15% USDT referral program pays out daily, plus a $250,000 giveaway is already drawing in over 300,000 entries.

Shiba Inu’s rally shows the appetite for high-risk, high-reward plays is alive. But Remittix is not only riding market momentum; it is locking down exchange listings, launching the RTX wallet, and paying investors to spread the word. If you delay, you may end up watching others cash in while you stand by. Act now or accept the regret later.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

