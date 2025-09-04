Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin and Ethereum Face Challenges as Remittix Gains Traction in Presale

Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Ethereum are struggling as September trading continues. They each have strong communities, but momentum is weak and new drivers are missing. Many investors are unsure about the next growth move.

Remittix is drawing attention instead, with its focus on real-world cross-border payments. It brings clear utility that meme coins do not offer.

Shiba Inu Price Outlook

Source: TradingView

Shiba Inu trades around $0.0000122. Support is near $0.0000118, while resistance forms at $0.0000125. Unless bulls push SHIB above resistance, price action is likely to remain capped. A slip under support risks fresh selling pressure. Without new adoption news, Shiba Inu shows limited upside.

Pepe Coin Trading Levels

Source: TradingView

Pepe coin trades near $0.0000009957, with clear support at $0.000000874. Resistance has formed around $0.00000159, with a higher barrier at $0.000002175. The chart shows fading momentum, and without renewed hype or adoption drivers, Pepe coin risks extended sideways action. Many traders are reducing exposure until stronger signals appear.

Ethereum Struggles To Hold Higher Levels

Source: TradingView

Ethereum is at $4,377. Support sits near $4,222 and resistance is close to $4,417. ETH needs a clean move above $4,500 to turn bullish again. Until that happens, it will likely stay stuck in a range while traders look at faster altcoins.

Remittix Gains Presale Momentum

While these established tokens face resistance, Remittix (RTX) has emerged as the standout presale. The PayFi project has raised over $23.4 million and sold more than 640 million tokens. RTX is already listed on BitMart, with an LBank listing confirmed, giving it stronger exchange traction than many new projects.

The roadmap centers on building payment infrastructure for global use. A new wallet is set to launch in Q3 2025. It will support crypto-to-fiat transfers in more than 30 countries, include over 40 digital assets, and offer instant FX settlement. The goal is to give freelancers, remitters, and businesses a simple way to handle cross-border payments in a market worth about $19 trillion.

Key highlights driving interest in RTX:

Over $23M raised with over 640 million tokens sold

Listed on BitMart, with LBank listing confirmed

Wallet beta launching in Q3 2025 for global access

PayFi design, not hype-driven speculation

Completed Certik audit with deflationary tokenomics

Whale investors moving from meme coins to RTX

$250,000 community giveaway to expand reach

Conclusion

Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Ethereum struggle to hold momentum, with price ranges limiting upside. In contrast, Remittix demonstrates adoption-driven growth, backed by listings, a clear roadmap, and real-world payment utility. Beyond speculation, RTX positions itself as the hottest crypto presale today.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication