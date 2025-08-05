Shiba Inu Price Outlook: $1 Unlikely, While New AI Coin Shows Growth Potential

Shiba Inu still captures attention in the crypto market, but its massive supply limits real upside. Instead of betting on low odds, many are shifting toward smarter, AI-powered alternatives like Unilabs Finance.

It enters the scene as a rising AI coin, bringing real DeFi innovation and better growth potential. While SHIB coin rallies spark excitement, investors now question its path to $1.

With advanced tools, AI-managed portfolios, and a presale offering 12,770% Upside, Unilabs delivers what SHIB cannot.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why $1 Remains Out of Reach

The latest Shiba Inu price prediction shows limited upside for the SHIB coin. Even with bullish signals from RSI divergence and Fibonacci targets, SHIB still faces strong resistance.

The SHIB coin now trades near $0.000012 with only mild weekly movement. Analysts place target zones between $0.00001350 and $0.00001660, which reflect a possible 25% rally.

Source: TradingView

However, these numbers fall far short of the $1 goal many still chase. A $1 price would require over a 7,000,000% increase, nearly impossible given SHIB’s market cap and token supply.

Even the most optimistic Shiba Inu price prediction shows nowhere near that jump.

While SHIB coin may deliver short-term rallies, it lacks the fundamentals that push true long-term growth. Experts now highlight how AI, not memes, could drive the next bull cycle.

That is why attention shifts to Unilabs Finance, where DeFi meets advanced machine learning.

Unilabs: The AI Coin That Provides 12,770% Upside

Unilabs Finance is not another meme coin. It brings real value through AI-managed crypto portfolios and smart risk strategies. The platform currently manages over $30 million in assets under management.

Investors trust Unilabs because it uses AI to track market momentum, tokenomics, and on-chain data in real-time.

Unlike SHIB coin, Unilabs backs its growth with utility. Traders gain access to early-stage crypto opportunities, thanks to the AI Market Pulse and Early Access Scoring System.

These tools don’t just predict trends, they act on them. This results in smarter decisions and often stronger gains.

The $UNIL token is the engine behind this ecosystem. Holding it gives users access to tiered rewards, fee redistribution, and launchpad entries. Investors unlock real value, making Unilabs a smarter alternative to SHIB.

While SHIB coin battles resistance zones, Unilabs unlocks a 12,770% growth runway.

Unilabs Presale: A Rare Opportunity with Utility and Real Yield

With $8.5 million already raised, the Unilabs presale enters Stage 5. The current price is $0.0085, with the next price set at $0.0097. That means now is the best time to buy before it moves higher.

Use code ATH50 to get a 50% bonus on any deposit. This limited-time offer gives early backers more tokens and stronger future rewards.

It currently offers four expertly designed investment funds, each optimized for different goals and strategies. These include the AI Fund, the BTC Fund, the RWA Fund, and the Mining Fund.

Holding $UNIL gives more than exposure; it gives you a role in shaping the AI-powered future of decentralized finance.

Unilabs uses a 12-tier system that rewards early entries. Thirty percent of total platform fees are redistributed to $UNIL holders. The higher your tier, the more you earn from fees.

Conclusion: Why Unilabs Might Outrun SHIB by 12,770%

Shiba Inu price prediction models now show limited room for massive gains. While SHIB coin still leads the meme space, it struggles to match the momentum of AI-backed tokens.

The $1 goal remains a fantasy for SHIB, but Unilabs brings a real, data-driven path to long-term upside.

The Unilabs presale is live. It has already raised $8.5 million, and the price will rise soon. With a 50% bonus available using code ATH50, now is the best moment to enter.

Those who move early enjoy greater rewards, better pricing, and stronger tier placement.

Historically, early-stage crypto investors earned the most returns before public hype. Unilabs Finance offers that same window again. Don’t miss out while the SHIB coin stalls.

Seize the opportunity to join an AI-driven future with Unilabs, where smart investing replaces speculation, and real value replaces empty promises.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.