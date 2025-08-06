Shiba Inu price prediction is front and center this week as SHIB faces fresh pressure following a significant whale token dump. Over the past seven days, on-chain data reveals several large SHIB wallets moved nearly $150 million worth of tokens off-exchange, triggering fears of further downside.

Meanwhile, amid meme-coin turbulence, a discreet payments-focused altcoin is gaining traction. This project isn’t chasing hype, but one building functional tools, growing its community, and earning respect from serious investors hungry for real-world crypto utility.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Trend Check on SHIB’s Next Move

Shiba Inu recently lost its $0.0000125 support level and is now trading at $0.0000119, a nearly 20% drop from July highs. The decline coincides with a spike in sell-side activity and waning social sentiment across crypto forums.

Crypto analyst, Jonathan Carter, has said on X (formerly Twitter), that Shiba Inu has broken above the descending channel pattern on the daily chart. He went further to reveal that the price is consolidating near the breakout zone, which shows signs of an accumulation phase.

Conversely, other Shiba Inu price predictions for August now lean bearish. One has it that if support around $0.0000114 fails, the next backstop is the long-term demand zone near $0.0000112.

Remittix: The Best Crypto to Buy Right Now

While meme cycles sputter, Remittix is carving a different path. This payments-first cross-chain DeFi project is built for utility, not speculation. Its recent wallet reveal and upcoming Q3 launch have sparked investor buzz, not because of hype, but utility potential.

Why Remittix Leads

40% Bonus Live: As $18M soft cap now reached

Wallet Coming Q3: With a mobile-first interface

Security First: Audited by CertiK for trust

Real-World Utility: Designed for actual use, not just hype

Built for borderless payments

Remittix offers low gas fees, real utility, and momentum ahead of larger altcoins. Analysts are calling it the best crypto to buy in 2025, and community growth is outpacing many legacy tokens. With staking rewards, global utility, and a structured roadmap, it feels like the future of crypto.

Real Tools Trump Meme Dreams

Shiba Inu price prediction is bleak if whale selling continues and sentiment stays soft. Community-driven coins like SHIB often bounce, but only once confidence returns.

Remittix, however, is building tools that users need now: a wallet that works across chains, real FX conversion, low fees, and strong audit security. With a live $250,000 giveaway fueling growth and real use cases launching in Q3, it could redefine what a top crypto under $1 looks like.