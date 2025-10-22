Shiba Inu Price Predicition: DeepSnitch AI Raises $449 K in Presale, Draws Attention Over SHIB and DOGE

Dogecoin’s commercial arm, House of Doge, has acquired a majority stake in Italian football club US Triestina Calcio 1918.

Advertisement

The deal gives the struggling Serie C team a lifeline while positioning Dogecoin at the heart of European sports.

Advertisement

This news could boost Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price predictions, but both remain too large to deliver the returns investors dream of. Their 100x days ended back in 2021.

Advertisement

Now, traders are turning to early-stage presales like DeepSnitch AI, where the next explosive rally may already be forming.

House of Doge buys stake in Italian club US Triestina

House of Doge has acquired a majority stake in US Triestina Calcio 1918, a historic Italian football club currently at the bottom of Serie C. The move marks Dogecoin’s most ambitious leap into European sports, aiming to bring crypto payments to ticketing, concessions, and merchandise.

Advertisement

Triestina , once a founding member of Serie A, has not played top-flight football since 1958. Without serious investment, it risked relegation to Italy’s semi-professional leagues. The House of Doge now plans to modernize payments and match-day experiences using Dogecoin.

The announcement follows Dogecoin’s broader adoption campaign, including a recent partnership with hospitality platform inKind and a presence at the Indy 500 through driver Devlin DeFrancesco.

If Triestina rebounds under this new ownership, Dogecoin could find itself showcased in front of millions of Serie A viewers, turning this small club bet into a major visibility play. At the same time, the House of Doge is pursuing a Nasdaq listing through its merger with Brag House.

Top meme coins to buy for 2026: DeepSnitch AI outperforms DOGE and SHIB

DeepSnitch AI combines meme coin virality with utility to offer 100x potential

DeepSnitch AI is the meme coin for a new era, one that actually delivers utility. Unlike aging meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu that exploded in 2021 on pure hype, 2025 investors are demanding more. The days of empty virality are fading, and real value is what truly matters now.

DeepSnitch AI has got the meme appeal on the outside, but under the hood, it’s building a serious trading toolkit. The project is working on an AI infrastructure that helps everyday traders act like whales. It scans millions of bytes of data to deliver actionable insights right into a Telegram chat, way before the retailers can act on the data.

From an investment point of view, DeepSnitch AI is much more appealing than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, or any other top meme coin, for that matter. At just $0.01953, early buyers are already sitting on a 29% gain, with over $449K raised in under a month. Whales are clearly watching this one closely, as the platform is still in its early presale days.

Some say DeepSnitch AI could match Dogecoin’s iconic 100x rally. Others say it might go beyond it, offering returns close to 200x.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Can SHIB turn bullish?

After weeks of sideways action, Shiba Inu bounced off $0.00000960 support and climbed over 4.7% on October 21, trading near $0.00001005 at that time.

Volume spiked 25%, showing rising interest from both retail and whales. On-chain data confirms that large wallets have been stacking SHIB all October, often a sign of an incoming move.

Technical analysis shows that SHIB started breaking out of a falling wedge on October 20, a pattern that usually flips the sentiment bullish.

If the price could clear resistance until November, Shiba Inu price predictions say that the next stops are $0.00001150, $0.00001410, and possibly $0.00002350.

Dogecoin jumps as Elon Musk posts meme-related content on X

Dogecoin started heating up again on October 21 after Elon Musk shared a Shiba Inu image on X. The post sent DOGE jumping 2.5% to $0.20 on the same day, up 55% from its $0.13 low.

On the same day, traders spotted an Adam and Eve pattern, which often signals big reversals. A break above $0.216 could unlock the next move to $0.26.

That price level matched key Fibonacci resistance, giving the rally more weight. Short sellers are stacked above $0.215, so a clean breakout could spark liquidations and push DOGE even higher. If $0.26 breaks, the next run could be explosive.

The bottom line

Meme coins have historically been some of crypto’s best performers, with the entire sector up over 500% all-time as of October 21. That’s exactly why whales are gravitating toward DeepSnitch AI, a project that fuses meme coin virality with real AI-powered utility.

Built for over 100 million active crypto traders, DeepSnitch AI gives users practical tools while still riding the hype that drives massive gains. Priced at just $0.01953, it’s still early, and that’s where the magic happens.

For investors with the right mindset, a $100 position today could realistically become $10,000 in the months ahead.

Check out the website for more information.

FAQs

What’s the latest SHIB forecast for 2025?

Most Shiba Inu price predictions expect the meme coin to trend higher in 2025, especially if it breaks above key resistance levels like $0.000014. However, the SHIB forecast remains limited to smaller gains compared to early-stage tokens.

What is the SHIB coin prediction right now?

The current SHIB coin prediction sees possible targets around $0.00001150 to $0.00002350 if momentum continues.

What could the Shiba Inu price be in 2025?

If market conditions improve, Shiba Inu’s price in 2025 could range between $0.000015 and $0.000030.

What is the current price of DSNT?

DSNT is currently priced at $0.01953 in presale, already up 29% from its opening round. Early investors are seeing gains, with over $449K raised in just a few weeks.

Is DeepSnitch AI audited?

Yes. DeepSnitch AI has been fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, giving investors peace of mind before buying into the presale.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.