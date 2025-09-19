Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Retail Interest Declines in SHIB as New Wallet Addresses Rise for Layer-2 Token Brett

Shiba Inu price prediction is getting mixed signals today: SHIB is rallying in small bursts, but many analysts say retail interest is cooling. Meanwhile, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is turning heads—new wallet addresses are surging, presale numbers are strong, and analysts are flagging it as the project to watch before next year.

Advertisement

Compared to SHIB, which has lost over 80% from its all-time high and carries an enormous supply, LBRETT’s capped tokenomics and utility roadmap offer fresh upside. Let’s find out what’s happening!

SHIB burns, resistance & fading flame

Shiba Inu is trading at about $0.000013, down over 85% from its 2021 peak. Recent SHIB developments show mixed signals. On the plus side, the burn rate has spiked dramatically to over 6,000% in 24 hours, with 4.56 billion tokens burned recently.

Advertisement

Technicals are slightly bullish: SHIB broke above a key Fibonacci level and its 30-day moving average, signaling potential short-term momentum. But resistance is strong: near the $0.000014 sits the 200-day EMA, which SHIB has failed to clear.

Whale exits, derivative delistings on platforms like BitMEX, and shrinking volume all hint at weakening retail and speculative interest. Burns have helped reduce inflation, but with a 589T supply, real gains need far more than momentary hype.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu price prediction: Can SHIB break free?

Analysts are pessimistic unless SHIB can achieve sustained adoption in its Layer-2 arm (Shibarium) and push daily transactions back toward multi-million levels. Currently, Shibarium activity has dropped to lower volumes compared to past peaks, hurting burn efficacy.

For SHIB to move above $0.000015—or perhaps toward $0.00002—it needs serious catalysts: better liquidity, more use cases, or big partnerships. If resistance holds, many think SHIB will hover or retrace to weaker supports near $0.000011–$0.000012.

That would imply modest gains for SHIB but also significant downside if liquidity dries up more or if whales continue net exits. For investors seeking large multiples, SHIB’s path looks riskier now.

Layer Brett: New Wallets, Real Utility & Escape Velocity

Layer Brett is already showing activity that SHIB used to lead on. Recent reports show wallet addresses interacting with the LBRETT presale contract have jumped about 12% month-over-month, and thousands of new wallets are joining daily.

The token presale has raised over $3.7 million, and the entry price remains attractively low at $0.0058 per token. Early backers are being rewarded with very high staking APYs of 695%+ and a $1M community giveaway, creating a strong incentive to participate and hold.

Utility roadmap & tokenomics that avoid SHIB’s weaknesses

Unlike SHIB's bloated supply and reliance on community hype, LBRETT offers a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a roadmap built around Ethereum Layer-2 scalability: fast and cheap transactions, NFT & DeFi integrations, cross-chain features, and gamified staking.

Given its low entry, scarcity, active wallet growth, and tangible utility features, LBRETT offers upside that looks far larger than what SHIB is positioned for. If presale momentum continues and utility delivery stays on track, LBRETT may become the leading name in the next wave of meme-utility growth.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu’s burning mechanics and Shibarium upgrades hint at long-term resilience, but resistance, whale exits, and weak Shibarium usage suggest growth is slowing. Its massive supply and small per-token value mean huge gains are harder to come by.

Layer Brett, by contrast, avoids those pitfalls: capped supply, surging wallet growth, strong staking rewards, and a robust roadmap built to go beyond meme hype. For those seeking a project with upside rather than just legacy, LBRETT appears to be the smarter bet heading into 2026 and beyond.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.