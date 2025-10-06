Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why Some New Crypto Investors Are Showing Interest in Remittix Over SHIB

Investor appetite for meme coins such as Shiba Inu Coin lingers, but new projects that have practical applications in the real world are starting to gain traction. Recent Shiba Inu News indicates that the token remains a strong community and regular trading volume, but investors are spreading their bets to DeFi projects with clear use cases and long-term prospects.

Among the tokens at the forefront of this movement is Remittix (RTX), a cross-chain DeFi project focused on crypto-to-fiat transactions. As investors search for the next altcoin breakout in 2025, Remittix is looking like a solid alternative to popular meme coins.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction and Market Performance

The current Shiba Inu Price stands at $0.00001283, up 2.77% within 24 hours. The SHIB Price has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, supported by a high daily trading volume of $262.24 million, up 19.85%. This is fueled by consistent community demand, token burns, and Shibarium Layer-2 ecosystem development.

But long-term investors looking for utility over social support are increasingly looking to invest in projects that solve real issues. Whereas controversy surrounds the best crypto presale 2025, SHIB's reliance on sentiment-driven rallies has had many looking for early-stage cryptocurrency investments with stronger fundamentals and tangible revenue streams.

Why Investors Are Turning to Remittix (RTX)

Remittix (RTX) is setting itself up as one of the top crypto under $1, valued at $0.1130 per token. Remittix has already amassed in excess of $27 million in presale capital, selling over 675 million tokens, and remains a magnet for investors seeking the next 100x crypto.

What Remittix has in its favor is practical, real-world functionality, enabling users to send crypto straight into bank accounts in over 30 countries through a fast and inexpensive bridge.

In addition, Remittix has only recently listed its future listings on BitMart and LBank, further solidifying its international presence. It also received full CertiK team verification and is now #1 on CertiK for pre-launch tokens, a feat not typically accomplished in the DeFi space that increases investor trust.

Why Remittix Is Standing Out

Ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens by CertiK and verified

Raised $27M+ and sold 675M+ tokens in presale

Instant bank-to-crypto transfers in 30+ nations

Instant FX conversions at reduced gas costs

Live beta testing of the Remittix Wallet

The project also came with a $250,000 Giveaway and a 15% referral program where users are rewarded with USDT for every successful presale referral. These incentives, coupled with its growing exchange presence, have positioned Remittix as one of the fastest-growing crypto 2025 entries and among the best DeFi projects 2025 to watch.

The Shift Towards Utility-Based Tokens

The comparison between DeFi-based coins like Remittix and meme coins like SHIB is reflective of the direction in which investors' priorities are moving. The majority now prefer crypto with utility, tokens that possess real-world use cases like remittance, payments, and cross-border liquidity transfers. Decentralized and centralised exchanges are preparing for Remittix listings, but RTX is still highlighted among low-cap crypto gems with genuine long-term value.

A New Day for Functional Crypto Projects

With investors considering the Shiba Inu Price Prediction, many are choosing to believe long-term growth is dependent on more than community hype. With its cross-chain DeFi project recipe, strong presale traction, and upcoming CEX listings, Remittix is what investors increasingly want to see: a project that brings innovation, adoption, and measurable results together.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.