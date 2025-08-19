Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Market Downturn Linked to the Rise of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu has been a top meme coin for years, and despite buzzing SHIB price predictions, a new contender has surged to the top of trending cryptocurrencies. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a Layer 2 meme token on Ethereum, is in presale and already drawing attention from traders and analysts.

SHIB investors and traders are already attracted to this presale token as it combines meme appeal with fast transactions and high staking rewards. Read more to understand why SHIB holders may already be shifting toward this new opportunity.

Layer Brett’s rise in the crypto market is hard to ignore

Layer Brett has quickly moved from idea to one of the most talked-about presales in 2025. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it solves common problems like slow speeds and high gas fees. Transactions are fast and cheap, while still tied to Ethereum’s security.

What makes $LBRETT even more appealing is the staking system. Early buyers can stake their tokens for massive rewards. Some estimates put these rewards between 20,000 and 300,000% APY, depending on how early you join the presale and stake.

Crypto analysts see it as more than a meme. They compare it to early phases of Optimism or Arbitrum, only with a viral meme appeal added. This mix of culture and tech is why some believe $LBRETT could outperform other meme tokens in the next bull run.

Currently available for $0.0044 in presale, Layer Brett’s appeal is further boosted by the added advantage that Ethereum Layer 2 is predicted to handle trillions of transactions in 2027. If Layer Brett captures even a small share of that, the growth could be massive.

SHIB price prediction shows both hope and risk

SHIB price predictions have got fans buzzing, yet Shiba Inu has struggled after recent inflation data shook the market. SHIB dropped nearly 20% within the last month and now trades around $0.000013. Analysts point to the US rate policy as a key factor, since higher inflation could delay rate cuts and hurt speculative assets like meme coins.

Still, Shiba Inu shows some bullish signs. Token burns spiked more than 48,000% last week, and whale transactions jumped 188%. Technical charts also suggest a possible double-bottom pattern forming. If Shiba Inu can break past resistance at $0.0000159, analysts say the price could climb toward $0.0000254. That would mean gains of almost 60%.

At the same time, warnings remain. A whale recently dumped over 200 billion SHIB, showing that large holders are cautious. On-chain data also shows some older wallets moving coins, a sign that profit-taking may be close. Experts now believe the SHIB price prediction largely depends on how Bitcoin and Ethereum behave in the coming weeks.

Why Layer Brett looks like the smarter long-term play

Even with Shiba Inu’s loyal community, many traders are already turning to Layer Brett. The reasons are simple:

Shiba Inu is still meme-driven with limited use cases, while Layer Brett has utility.

Layer Brett adds real blockchain scaling benefits.

Staking rewards are higher than what SHIB can offer.

Analyst comments show this shift. While some believe SHIB may deliver short bursts of gains, the majority favor $LBRETT as a better investment option with long-term upside.

conclusion

Shiba Inu remains a trader’s coin, with both bullish and bearish cases shaping its price action. The SHIB price prediction points to possible gains, but risks from inflation, whales, and broader market moves remain.

In contrast, Layer Brett combines meme appeal with Ethereum Layer 2 tech, fast transactions, cheap fees, staking rewards, and stable price growth that early buyers won’t find anywhere else. This is why LBRETT has continued to attract more investors and why you should join in early before the marginal gain reduces significantly. Get in, now!

Layer Brett is still in presale, but that window will close soon. Analysts say it could 100x in the next bull run. Don’t miss the chance to get in early on the most scalable meme project to launch on Ethereum.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication