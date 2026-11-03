SleepyCat Expands Its Retail Presence to 50 Stores Across India in 2026

There was a time when buying a mattress online meant making a fairly big decision without actually lying down on the product.

You could read specifications, compare prices, look at reviews and watch product videos, but there was still one question that a screen couldn't answer: How does it actually feel?

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SleepyCat built its early identity around the convenience of buying mattresses online. In 2026, however, the brand looks very different. With the opening of its 50th Sleep Studio in Gurgaon, SleepyCat has reached a significant point in its retail journey, bringing its online-first sleep business into physical neighbourhoods across India.

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What makes the milestone interesting is not simply the number 50. It is the way the network has been built.

Instead of concentrating exclusively on a handful of large metropolitan markets, SleepyCat's stores now stretch across major cities and emerging urban centres, giving customers the option to experience mattresses in person before making a purchase.

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From clicking "buy" to trying before buying

Mattresses are unusually personal products.

Two people can look at the same specifications and have completely different opinions once they lie down on the mattress. Firmness, pressure relief, bounce, temperature and sleeping position all influence how a mattress feels.

That is where SleepyCat's physical Sleep Studios fit into the company's broader omnichannel approach.

The stores are designed around experiencing the products rather than simply displaying them. Customers can lie down, compare different mattress constructions and speak with store teams before deciding what works for them. SleepyCat's current store pages describe the experience around hands-on mattress trials, product exploration and personalised guidance.

The shift also reflects a broader change in how India's direct-to-consumer brands are approaching retail. An online-first model can make discovery and purchasing convenient, but physical stores provide something digital shopping cannot completely replicate: the ability to touch, test and experience a product.

For a mattress brand, that difference matters.

Where are SleepyCat's 50 stores?

As of the 50-store milestone, SleepyCat's established retail network spans 50 Sleep Studios across 13 cities and city clusters, according to the brand's current location listings and the stores associated with its expansion. The network covers Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and several other markets.

Here is the current 50-store footprint:

Bengaluru: 9 stores

Bengaluru is one of SleepyCat's largest retail markets, with nine Sleep Studios spread across different parts of the city.

RR Nagar

Indiranagar

Basaveshwara Nagar

Banaswadi

Whitefield

Sahakar Nagar

Bannerghatta

Dommasandra

Mantri Mall

Delhi NCR — 9 stores

Delhi NCR is another major part of the network, with nine locations spread across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Lajpat Nagar

Ghitorni

Rohini

Noida Sector 104

Gurugram Sector 29

Airia Mall, Gurugram

Kirti Nagar

Noida Sector 18

M3M Route 65, Gurugram

Mumbai — 8 stores

Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs form another sizable cluster.

The current locations include:

Thane

Bandra

Andheri West

Kemps Corner

Worli

Mulund

Virar

Borivali

Hyderabad — 6 stores

SleepyCat's Hyderabad network consists of six Sleep Studios:

Karkhana

Gachibowli

Himayat Nagar

Serilingampally

Banjara Hills

Attapur

Pune — 5 stores

Pune has five Sleep Studios:

Punawale

Hinjewadi

Pimple Saudagar

Creaticity

Moshi

Chennai — 4 stores

In Chennai, customers can find SleepyCat Sleep Studios at:

Anna Nagar

Velachery

Kamarajapuram

ECR Road

Ahmedabad — 3 stores

Ahmedabad's three Sleep Studios are located at:

Prahlad Nagar

CG Road

Nikol

The single-store markets

Beyond the larger clusters, SleepyCat's 50-store network also reaches several cities with individual Sleep Studios:

Indore

Surat — Magdalla

Jaipur — Tonk Road

Zirakpur

Ludhiana

Visakhapatnam

These locations are significant because they show how the company's physical expansion is moving beyond the country's largest metros.

Together, these markets complete the 50-store network celebrated by SleepyCat in September 2026.

More than mattresses

SleepyCat's retail story is also changing alongside its product range.

While mattresses remain at the heart of the business, the brand now offers pillows, bedding, mattress toppers, protectors, beds, recliners, support products and even dog beds.

That gives the physical stores a broader role.

Rather than being simply a place to compare mattresses, the Sleep Studios can increasingly function as spaces where customers explore a complete sleep and bedroom setup.

That becomes particularly relevant as consumers begin thinking about comfort as a broader category rather than as a single mattress purchase.

Building an omnichannel sleep brand

The bigger story behind the 50-store milestone is therefore not simply retail expansion.

It is the evolution of an online-first brand into an omnichannel business.

SleepyCat's own retail communication reflects this shift. Its website now actively directs customers toward physical stores while continuing to offer online shopping and even live virtual consultations.

That creates several ways for a customer to interact with the brand:

Discover online → visit a store → test the product → talk to an expert → purchase online or offline → receive it at home.

For a product as personal as a mattress, that flexibility can make the buying journey considerably more tangible.

What the next phase could look like

SleepyCat's stated expansion strategy has included a focus on metro, Tier II and emerging markets. Earlier in 2026, the company had announced plans to significantly increase its exclusive store network, signalling that the 50-store milestone was intended as a step rather than an endpoint.

The challenge now is different from the one the brand faced when it was primarily online.

It is no longer only about getting customers to discover SleepyCat.

It is about creating a consistent experience across dozens of physical locations while maintaining the convenience that made the online model attractive in the first place.

For a mattress company, that means getting the basics right in every market: giving customers enough time to try products, making comparisons easy, providing useful guidance and ensuring that the transition from showroom to doorstep remains straightforward.

Fifty stores later

SleepyCat's journey from an online mattress brand to a 50-store retail network reflects a broader change in Indian consumer behaviour.

Digital shopping may have made mattress discovery easier, but customers still want to experience certain products before committing to them. SleepyCat's Sleep Studios are an attempt to bring those two worlds together.

From Bengaluru and Mumbai to Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Pune and Chennai, and from Ahmedabad to Indore, Jaipur, Surat, Zirakpur, Ludhiana and Visakhapatnam, the network now reaches customers across a much wider part of India.

And at the centre of the expansion is a fairly simple idea: when it comes to something as personal as sleep, sometimes people want to try before they buy.

That is what the 50-store milestone represents for SleepyCat, not the end of its online story, but the next chapter of it.

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