SOL (SOLANA) NEWS: Solana’s DeFi Expansion Sparks Investor Interest in Scalable Blockchain Alternatives

Solana DeFi Is Heating Up Again — But So Are Its Limitations

Solana is back in the headlines. With DeFi protocols like MarginFi, Kamino, and Jupiter showing explosive growth in 2025, total value locked (TVL) on the Solana network has surpassed $12 billion, reclaiming its spot among the top DeFi ecosystems.

But as Solana’s activity spikes, familiar issues are returning:

Congestion under load

Network outages

Validator centralization concerns

And now investors are asking:

What other Layer 1s can offer Solana-level speed — without the trade-offs?

Why the Market Is Looking for Scalable Alternatives

Solana showed the world what a fast, low-cost blockchain could do for DeFi. But it also exposed the risks of prioritizing performance over reliability.

This has led many in the space — from developers to institutional investors — to seek next-gen Layer 1s that offer:

Higher throughput

Lower gas fees

More decentralization

Better uptime

Real-world utility (RWAs, identity, AI)

One project gaining momentum in this search: Kaanch Network.

Kaanch Network: Solana Performance, Without Solana’s Flaws

Kaanch Network, currently in Stage 5 of its presale, is a high-performance Layer 1 that combines Solana-grade speed with Ethereum-level flexibility — all wrapped in a decentralization-first architecture.

Here’s what it offers:

✅ 1.4 Million TPS – Higher than Solana, with layered throughput design

✅ 3600 Validators – Far more decentralized for stability and trust

✅ 0.8-Second Block Finality – Ideal for DeFi, gaming, and real-time dApps

✅ Ultra-Low Fees – Micro-penny gas costs for every transaction

✅ RWA Tokenization – Native support for real-world asset integration

✅ .knch Domains – Built-in decentralized identity

✅ Cross-Chain Interoperability – Works with Ethereum, BNB, Solana

✅ DAO Governance + Staking – Transparent upgrades and 119% APY rewards

Access the presale while it’s still early:

👉 https://presale.kaanch.com

Why Investors Are Rotating into New L1s

Solana has validated the demand for fast, usable DeFi networks. But for the ecosystem to mature, alternatives like Kaanch are needed — projects with public teams, reliable uptime, cross-chain compatibility, and long-term support for real-world applications.

Kaanch has already raised over $1.12M, has staking live, and the price is still just $0.16 — with Stage 6 set to double it.

FAQs

What is the best alternative to Solana in 2025?

Kaanch Network. It offers even higher TPS, more validators, and a broader scope of application — from DeFi to RWAs and beyond.

Which crypto is the best to buy now before it lists?

Kaanch is in its final presale stages and aligns perfectly with current market trends. Its infrastructure is primed for real growth.

Can Kaanch handle DeFi better than Solana?

Yes — with faster block times, greater decentralization, and cross-chain bridges, it’s built to power DeFi 2.0 and beyond.

Where can I buy Kaanch tokens?

You can participate in the presale at https://presale.kaanch.com. Buy with ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, or card.

Does Kaanch have staking rewards?

Yes — up to 119% APY is live right now for early investors.

Is Kaanch backed by a public team?

Yes. Kaanch’s leadership is non-anonymous and recently presented at TOKEN2049 Dubai, reinforcing their commitment to transparency.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication