SOL Surpasses $250 and BNB Hits $1K; Analysts Discuss Digitap ($TAP) as Emerging Investment Option

Bullish momentum continues post-Fed rate cut , marked by a Solana price rally and the BNB coin price reaching a new all-time high of $1,000. However, while these top altcoins surge upward, attention has shifted to Digitap ($TAP). Experts hail it as the best crypto to buy today, citing its staggering growth prospects and its ability to bridge traditional banking with decentralized finance, making it a better value for money.

Solana Price Retests $250: How High Can It Go?

The Solana price retested $250 following a slight uptick on the daily chart. Although there has been a dip below this level, its market performance over the past few weeks has been impressive, marked by a 40% gain over the last 30 days.

But how high can it go this cycle? With over $4.3 billion in DEX (decentralized exchange) volume in the past 24 hours , the Solana smart contract blockchain platform is among the most widely used. Hence, it is unsurprising that experts have been throwing out bold Solana price predictions.

Donald Dean, a top analyst with over 15,000 followers on X, sees the top altcoin hitting $295 next , citing a breakout from long-term resistance. However, with a $135 billion market cap, its upside potential is limited, or the current Solana price isn’t a good entry for retail investors with small budgets.

BNB Coin Price Reaches a New ATH

One of the top performers this year is the BNB coin. Currently in price discovery, the BNB coin price crossed the $1,000 mark on Thursday, creating a new all-time high. CoinMarketCap data further highlights a 19% gain on its weekly chart , signaling bullish momentum.

However, recent selling pressure has pushed the BNB coin price toward $985, although a rebound is on the table. Rising volume and stronger bull dominance could spark another big price leap.

Moreover, considering the breakout above $1,000, confidence is high. Ash Crypto, with a staggering 2 million followers on X, predicts the altcoin could range between $1,500 and $2,000 this cycle —a bold BNB price prediction. Nevertheless, given its large market cap of $137 billion , small investors are better off investing in new altcoins with higher upside.

Digitap ($TAP): What Makes It the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now?

A $500 investment in Digitap ($TAP) would likely yield higher returns than in high-caps like SOL or BNB. As a new and emerging cryptocurrency, not to mention its convergence with decentralized finance and traditional finance, $TAP is a lucrative investment opportunity with massive upside.

Compared to other payment protocols, this new player will be the world’s first omni-bank, designed to solve universal money problems. The significance is that it is primed for massive adoption; hence, its utility coin is on track to skyrocket this year.

A key pain point Digitap sets out to address is the slow, complex and expensive cross-border payments. With the application ready to download now, global transfers are instant with near-zero fees, alongside consistent cashbacks and users’ anonymity.

Closing Thoughts

Currently in its early stages, the ongoing Digitap presale is an invitation to become an early adopter and buy at the lowest price of $0.012 in the first round. Set to increase to $0.015 by the next round, the best time to buy is now, with over $110,000 raised in early funding. Considered the best crypto coin to buy now, smart investors are looking beyond the Solana price and BNB coin price performances.

