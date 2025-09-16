Solana Approaches All-Time Highs as Remittix Gains Attention in the PayFi Sector

Solana (SOL) has been on a tear lately. The price has climbed into the low-$240s, not far from its record highs, driven by rising futures open interest, strong technical setups, and major institutional moves.

Meanwhile, a newcomer in the presale space, Remittix (RTX), is turning heads as possibly the most compelling altcoin to enter right now. Its recent fundraising, listings, and growing utility narrative are positioning it as more than just hype.

Solana’s Near-ATH Run and Key Indicators

SOL is trading around $240-$245, one of its highest levels since its January all-time high of roughly $295. It has gained around 150% from its low point earlier this year.

Futures data backs up the bullish view. Open interest in SOL futures surged to $16.6 billion, showing more leverage and confidence among traders setting targets above $250.

There’s resistance building around $260–$270, which many analysts believe will test SOL’s ability to push through toward that zone before year-end. Meanwhile, support zones around $200-$220 have held in recent dips.

Altogether, these signs suggest Solana is quickly recovering strength. Additionally, there is a possibility that the Solana price may be gearing for a breakout, that is, if the market holds up and macro factors remain supportive.

Why Experts Say Remittix Is “The One to Buy Now”

While the Solana price is showing strength, Remittix is capturing attention on different fronts, especially among traders and presale investors seeking something new. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Remittix has raised over $25.6 million in its presale, having sold more than 662 million RTX tokens at $0.1080 each.

BitMart and LBank are among the centralized exchanges lined up for listings, increasing visibility and liquidity ahead of wider adoption.

The project is building a mobile-first Beta wallet, expected to be released tomorrow, which will support over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies. Real-time FX conversions, low fees, and cross-border transfers are central features.

A 15% USDT referral rewards program is active, adding incentive for community members to amplify outreach. Along with giveaways and visible audits (such as CertiK), these efforts build trust and engagement.

Because of these factors, Remittix is increasingly getting listed on experts’ “best crypto to buy now” shortlists. Its story blends presale momentum with infrastructure, rather than being purely speculative.

What Could this Mean Going Forward

Indeed, the Solana price is firing up again, trading close to its highs, with futures and institutional flows reinforcing its strength. But Remittix is carving its own path, earning real credibility thanks to its presale success, upcoming utility, and strong engagement.

For many investors, SOL represents stability and proven infrastructure, whereas Remittix offers the potential for outsized returns if everything goes right. Splitting exposure could be a way to capture both ends: a solid foundation with Solana, and high-upside potential with Remittix.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.