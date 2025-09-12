Solana Price Outlook: Analysts Monitor SOL Movement as PayFi Altcoins Like Remittix Gain Market Attention

A Solana price prediction continues to spark debates among investors across different communities and forums. Analysts foresee SOL at $400 in the coming week. While some believe it is possible, other analysts question its feasibility.

Advertisement

Although Solana (SOL) has been one of the biggest gainers in the 2025 bull run, investors are eyeing Remittix, a Payfi altcoin that could rally 40x within weeks.

Which is the better investment pick, Solana's price prediction of $300 or RTX's promising 40x?

Advertisement

Solana Price Prediction: Path To $400

Technically, Solana's price structure and actions seem bullish even after it experienced a strong recovery in 2025. Analysts are pushing the Solana Price prediction to be as high as $400 by 2026.

Advertisement

Solana is in a rising trend channel in the medium-long term. This signals increasing optimism among investors and indicates a continued rise. SOL must stay above $212 to reach the first significant resistance level at $230. Breaking above $230, SOL could rise to the next resistance level at $238. The third resistance is at $270.

If SOL loses the $212 support, the next support to watch is $180; if it breaks through $230, $270 is sure. Seasoned Crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, has forecasted that SOL is in the middle of a 15% bullish breakout.

Source: Ali_chart via X.

With increasing institutional interest, DeFi activity, and Solana’s expanding NFT and gaming ecosystem, SOL is set for the moon.

Remember, Solana is an established project with a market cap of $119 billion; a massive surge would require an almost impossible amount of inflows. While some investors are optimistic about this Solana price prediction, savvy investors are diversifying into Remittix (RTX).

Remittix (RTX), The 40X Crypto Gainer

Unlike Solana’s modest predictions, Remittix (RTX) emerges into the scene promising a 40x. Remittix has a clear mission of revolutionising a $19 trillion global remittance market.

It facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies. Users send cryptocurrencies converted with a live FX rate on the app, which is then deposited as fiat to the recipient's account.

Remittix highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

An upcoming wallet launch in Q3 with real-time FX rates.

Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication