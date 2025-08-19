Solana Price Outlook: Assessing the Impact of Another ETF Delay on the $500 Target

Solana (SOL) is once again in the spotlight after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed its decision on multiple Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Prices dipped after the news but Solana price predictions have got traders still bullish. But the dip period was enough for Solana holders to take interest in Layer Brett ($LBRETT), with analysts saying it could 100x during the 2025 bull run.

With Solana fighting to break $200, and $LBRETT offering early staking rewards up to 20,000%, many investors are asking: which one provides the bigger upside?

Solana ETF delays test patience but not confidence

The SEC pushed back its final deadline for Solana ETFs to October 16, 2025. This is the last possible extension. On that day, regulators must either approve or reject.

The reason for the delay? The SEC wants more time to review Solana’s market activity and decide if the asset should be treated as a security or a commodity. This is similar to how Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were handled before their approval.

Despite the delay, Bloomberg analysts still put Solana ETF approval odds at 95%. ETF specialist James Seyffart also said approval is expected by mid-October “at the latest.” That confidence shows up in trading. REX Shares’ Solana Staking ETF already has over $150 million under management and even recorded $13 million in inflows in a single day.

Solana price prediction points to $500

Even with regulatory uncertainty, Solana price predictions indicate a promising future for SOL holders. The token trades around $193, above its 50-day moving average at $188. Technical charts show higher lows forming, which often means buying interest is rising.

Key resistance sits at $198. If Solana breaks and closes above that level with volume, analysts believe it could run toward $205, $214, and even higher. In the longer term, traders like Ali Martinez suggest Solana could make a push toward $500, offering nearly 180% upside from current prices.

But there are risks. A drop below $171 would signal weakness, potentially pulling the price toward $160. Still, the overall trend remains bullish as long as Solana holds above its primary support levels.

Why Layer Brett could be the altcoin to watch in 2025

While Solana’s next move depends on regulators, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is giving investors a chance to buy early in presale for as low as $0.0044. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it combines meme culture with real blockchain tech.

That makes it faster, cheaper, and more scalable than many rivals like Shiba Inu or Pepe. Here’s why the crypto community is buzzing about Layer Brett:

Early staking rewards: Presale buyers can stake immediately for APYs above 20,000%.

Low gas fees: Layer 2 design means users pay lower fees compared to $10–$20 on Ethereum mainnet.

Community-first model: Tokenomics favor long-term growth with staking pools, NFT integrations, and gamified rewards.

Massive upside: With a smaller market cap than Solana, Layer Brett has much more room to 100x during the next bull run.

Unlike Solana, which is waiting on approval, Layer Brett is moving fast. The presale has already raised over $500,000 in only a few days, with major whale activities predicted to occur soon.

Conclusion: Solana holds strong, but Layer Brett may be the better bet

Solana price prediction shows that $500 is still possible if the ETF approval comes through and bullish momentum holds. Institutional demand remains high, and technical patterns suggest more upside.

But if you’re looking for early entry and bigger gains, Layer Brett offers a chance Solana no longer has. With low fees, meme energy, and giant staking rewards, $LBRETT is drawing attention as the next breakout project. You should join the Layer Brett presale now for maximum reward before it gets too late.

Layer Brett is still in presale—but not for long. Don’t miss the chance to buy and stake early on what could become the most scalable meme project to launch on Ethereum.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication