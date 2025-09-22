Solana Price Prediction: Market Watch Highlights SOL and Remittix in September

Solana has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies this month. While SOL faces a minor pullback and consolidation around $240–$242, technical indicators suggest buyers are still active.

At the same time, investors are turning attention to Remittix (RTX), a rising PayFi altcoin offering real-world utility through crypto-to-bank payments, a beta wallet, and a strong referral program. Both SOL and Remittix are shaping up as the top crypto plays to watch in September.

Solana Price Corrects Some Gains

The Solana price is currently around $241. Since a recent push past $245, SOL has begun to correct some gains and could have some support at the $242 or the $240 mark. The token is also above the 100-hourly simple moving average, which means that buyers still exist. Last week, Solana had violated an important bearish trend line at the level of $240, which provided the bulls with the momentum to temporarily push SOL above the level of $250 and a high of about $253 before a slight downturn.

SOL may fall back to $242 and the 50% Fib retracement of the recent swing low of $232 to the high of $253 once SOL is unable to hold on to $248. A break below $240 may push Solana toward $232, and any further weakness could see a decline toward $220. Technical indicators depict that the hourly MACD is losing bullish momentum, whereas the RSI is below 50, blocking the next possible move.

Remittix: The Top Crypto in September

While SOL continues to navigate key resistance and support levels, Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention as one of the top crypto plays of September. Investors are increasingly backing the token due to its working payment ecosystem, strong exchange listings, and upcoming beta wallet that allows real-world crypto-to-bank transactions. Remittix is actively preparing for its next major milestones and has captured attention as a high-growth PayFi altcoin.

Recent Remittix achievements and milestones:

Successfully sold over 666 million tokens, raising more than $26.1 million.

Secured BitMart listing after surpassing $20 million raised, followed by LBANK at $22 million, with a third CEX in preparation.

Beta wallet testing is live, allowing community members to explore crypto-to-bank payments in real time.

Fully verified by CertiK, ensuring robust security and transparency for investors.

The active referral program pays 15% in USDT for every new investor referred, claimable daily through the dashboard.

Conclusion

Solana’s price action shows a market testing key support and resistance levels, with the potential for another breakout if bulls regain momentum. Meanwhile, Remittix offers a unique opportunity for investors seeking practical utility and high growth.

With CertiK verification, live beta wallet testing, strong exchange listings, and a 15% USDT referral program, Remittix is building real-world adoption and capturing market attention. For traders looking for both established networks like SOL and high-potential altcoins, Remittix stands out as a must-watch in September 2025.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication