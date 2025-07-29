Solana Price Prediction: SOL Is Mirroring Ethereum’s 2020 Chart - Here’s Why $600 Isn’t Crazy

Solana (SOL) is turning heads as analysts draw eerie parallels to Ethereum’s 2020 chart pattern. Fresh data reveals nearly one-third of fund managers believe a rally to $600 is now realistic this cycle, with others calling it a conservative target.

Advertisement

Backing the optimism is a wave of bullish momentum: Solana’s daily revenue has outpaced Ethereum for the first time, DeFi activity is booming, and ETF speculation is heating up. Still analysts are looking at this high growth crypto adopting Solana for a possible 100x. Let’s dig in.

Advertisement

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Chart Echoes of Ethereum’’s Bullish 2020 Run

At $190 and rising 35% in the past month, SOL has broken a key downtrend and formed a bullish stair-step that echoes ETH’s climb from $350 to $3,500 in 2020.

The next key resistance sits at $210, with Fibonacci models pointing to a potential $600 breakout and even $940 if momentum mirrors Ethereum’s historic rally.

Advertisement

Solana’s ecosystem upgrades are adding fuel. The Firedancer validator is promising up to 80,000 TPS, minting fees on compressed NFTs are 99% cheaper than Ethereum, and major asset managers like VanEck and 21Shares are circling around Solana.

The SOL/ETH ratio is also nearing a breakout level that previously signaled Solana’s leadership surges. Institutional capital is clearly paying attention, with volume surging 97% and social dominance on the rise. But not everyone is focused on technical charts alone.

Remittix: The Real-World Payments Engine Drawing Quiet Attention And Liquidity

Amid the excitement around Solana, one DeFi project is catching the eye of early investors: Remittix (RTX). Rather than riding speculative hype, RTX is building a crypto-to-fiat payment rail that enables real-time, cross-border money transfers in 30+ countries.

Backed by Over $17 million in funding and a CertiK-audited smart contract, Remittix takes a different route from meme coins and L1s by earning real transaction revenue.

Each transfer burns RTX tokens, driving long-term deflation. Whale accumulation has already started, with over 563 million tokens in circulation and a growing user base preparing for launch of this Layer 2 Ethereum alternative.

What Sets Remittix Apart

Plug-and-Play API: Merchants accept crypto, settle in fiat — no banks needed

Merchants accept crypto, settle in fiat — no banks needed Low-Cost FX Swaps: Live exchange spreads average just 0.4%

Live exchange spreads average just 0.4% Eco-Friendly: Carbon-neutral design supports global ESG goals

Carbon-neutral design supports global ESG goals Revenue-Sharing Staking: 37% of fees go to stakers monthly

37% of fees go to stakers monthly Referral Program: Users earn up to 20% for growing the network

Solana May Be targeting $600 But RTX Can Pull Off 100x Surge

While Solana could be gearing up for a triple-digit breakout, Remittix offers something equally rare in crypto: everyday utility and real-world demand with a 100x upside potential.

Add to its $250,000 giveaway for holders, analysts say the next breakout stars won’t just be fast or cheap, they’ll be useful. For forward-looking investors, that puts both SOL and RTX squarely on the radar making them the best crypto to buy right now.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.