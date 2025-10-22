Solana Price Prediction: Traders Eye Double Bottom Pattern; DeepSnitch AI Presale Gains Market Attention

A survey conducted by Coinbase of the largest funds and institutional investors concluded that the majority are still bullish on Bitcoin. This is positive for the entire crypto market, but especially for Solana, because chart analysis shows a bullish divergence, which could take the SOL price from $180 to $300 in a few weeks.

Investors are also bullish on the DeepSnitch AI presale. This project, which will use AI agents to monitor the market, has generated FOMO among small traders and whales. It raised over $440,000 in a record time, and many investors are betting on it as the next crypto for 100x gains.

Most institutional investors are still bullish on Bitcoin

Recently, Coinbase conducted an institutional survey about the future of the crypto market and found that 67% of institutional investors still have positive feelings for Bitcoin over the next three to six months.

This aligns with an optimistic market sentiment, driven by the possible new interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (FED), a peace agreement in the US-China fiscal war, and Michael Saylor announcing he will buy even more Bitcoin.

While an "Uptober" has not really occurred, some institutional investors are beginning to believe in a possible longer cycle for Bitcoin, with the bull run extending until Q4 2026.

While new highs are awaited, large companies and funds continue to "buy the dip." The Coinbase report indicated that companies' “Digital Asset Treasuries” continue to increase.

This is positive for the crypto market because it shows that these institutional companies consider cryptocurrencies a "reserve asset." Similar to gold or government bonds, they're using cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH to hedge against inflation and diversify portfolios. Cryptocurrencies with approved ETFs are already benefiting from this, within the Digital Asset Treasury list. And Solana could be next, once its ETF is approved.

DeepSnitch AI: What is this project, and why is this a 100x opportunity?

DeepSnitch AI is a revolutionary project that mixes advanced AI and trading tools, putting forward a suite of five AI snitches that will monitor various transactions and operations taking place across blockchains.

DSNT offers comprehensive integration of multiple data sources, but its key differentiator is translating this data and providing users with early alerts to important events in the crypto market, such as large wallets moving assets, potentially risky contracts, or newly launched tokens with suspicious behavior.

DeepSnitch AI has attracted FOMO because it offers an opportunity to invest in a cheap crypto project that combines advanced AI technology with massive growth potential. Now in Stage 2 of its presale, selling for just $0.01953, it's a low price and a great entry point for what might become the best AI project in the crypto market.

For those who spot its revolutionary potential tech, the perks of jumping in this early stage could unlock a direct highway to 100x upside.

Solana price prediction: Double bottom could start a new high

SOL has been in a bearish trend, falling 20% ​​in one month. On October 20th, the token price was $188, while on September 20th it was $240. However, chart analysis suggests that Solana may be preparing to form a double bottom, which would be bullish.

Double bottoms usually indicate a reversal in momentum, signaling the end of a period of accumulation, with the possible beginning of an upward movement.

So, traders are closely watching this chart pattern, while bullish news makes them even more confident. On October 20, the SEC approved the first documents for a Solana ETF, an important step before final approval. This would be an event that could help create new momentum in the crypto market.

If Solana confirms a double bottom and breaks the resistance at $190, this could push the SOL price to $220 and then start a new run to prices above $300.

Bitcoin price prediction: Possible new ATH ahead?

Bitcoin moves have been behaving very similarly to what happened at the beginning of 2025. Although past patterns don't always repeat themselves in the future, traders are excited about this possible scenario.

The marked demand zone has been waiting in limbo for almost two months. And now, more experienced market participants are placing buy orders in this region, speculating that the price will still fall to lower levels.

A similar movement occurred in January and February 2025, when Bitcoin sought liquidity from the demand zone before recovering and subsequently reaching a new all-time high.

For this to happen, Bitcoin needs to return to $100,000. This would help attract new liquidity that could help the price recover to the $114,000 region and then aim for a new all-time high by the end of 2025.

Conclusion

Bitcoin may be retracing past performance, with periods of accumulation followed by a new rise to a new ATH. Solana appears to be forming a double bottom, which would be perfect to attract new liquidity and push SOL to a new ATH.

But even though BTC and SOL are experiencing bullish momentum, their large market caps limit their potential. For those looking for cryptocurrencies with explosive gains, the best option is the DeepSnitch AI presale.

By buying into a presale at only $0.01953, you'll gain exposure to an AI project that's part of the next phase of the crypto market. AI projects are booming right now, and DeepSnitch AI , already up 29% from its initial presale price, could be the next to 100x.

Visit the official website for more information.

FAQs

How do price prediction analyses work?

Experienced traders often consider several factors, such as chart analysis, RSI, Bollinger Bands, macroeconomic news, project-specific news, market sentiment, and the active community. All elements are evaluated to understand the next market move.

What makes DeepSnitch AI a promising investment?

DeepSnitch AI mixes advanced AI with several utility tools for traders, offering unique market insights to small traders or whales. Its presale stage presents an early entry point for huge returns. So, this creates the perfect fundamentals for a potential 100x gain.

What is the Solana price prediction 2025?

Chart analysis shows a bullish divergence, forming a possible double bottomwhich typically breaks upwards and pushes prices to new ATHs. This could push the SOL price to $300.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.