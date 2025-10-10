Solana Price Prediction: What Analysts Expect for SOL by the End of 2025

The demand for Solana price predictions for the end of 2025 is increasing daily among investors trying to reassess and position themselves for the year-end. Investors and market watchers have begun to share their Solana price predictions, which appear to be unimpressed by retail and short-term investors. Read on.

Solana Price Prediction For December 2025

Solana price is one of the top gainers of the 2025 bull run. The team also implemented some upgrades to the ecosystem, which has led to massive adoption, increasing developer activity, with numerous NFTs, DApps, and other Web3 applications being built on the ecosystem.

As of this writing, Solana is trading at $231, after opening at $232.68 (down by 0.66%). Solana price predictions from analysts indicate that the token is currently trading 9.59% below the cycle high and 137.91% above the cycle low.

The best price peak Solana can do is $350 by the end of December, if the market continues its bull cycle. However, in the case of a price drop, and SOL loses the $230.32 support, it might pull back to $190.

Short-term investors aren't impressed with the Solana price predictions, as it barely delivers a 1.5x return from current levels. They are instead searching for projects and tokens with massive potential gains by the end of the year. A PayFi solution, Remittix (RTX), continues to emerge as the investors’ pick for the 2025 ending. Let's see what makes it special.

Why Remittix (RTX) is Trending…

Remittix (RTX) is built on the Ethereum blockchain to facilitate instant crypto-to-bank transfers in more than 30 countries. Users send cryptocurrencies converted to fiat on the app and deposit them directly into the recipient's bank account.

It also offers numerous earning opportunities for its users. Users can earn a 15% reward for referring a new buyer to the presale (15% of the referral purchase back in USDT).

Remittix highlights:

Beta testing for the Remittix wallet is now live, with community users actively testing it.

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

RTX is ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch Token.

Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

