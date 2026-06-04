Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Among Cryptocurrencies Being Compared Ahead of a Potential Market Rally

Bulls abandon ship as SOL futures open interest dropped 30% in May. With the price weakening near $82, Solana may be destined for new lows. Many investors are now looking beyond the usual large-cap coins like SOL and ADA for stronger upside potential. And that shift makes sense. When the market enters a fresh rally phase, it’s often the undervalued narratives and fast-growing communities that outperform the established giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: CoinMarketCap

Advertisement

Right now, four coins are getting serious attention from traders: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Each one brings a completely different story to the table, from meme infrastructure to payment networks and retail-driven momentum.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Building More Than Just Hype

Advertisement

The LILPEPE team is building an ecosystem around the meme culture. The project is developing a Layer 2 blockchain focused on meme coins. The network will become one of the fastest and cheapest networks in the industry and will not allow meme traders' complaints of "bot manipulation" during launches, the team said.

Little Pepe also aims to introduce its own launchpad, focused on memes, which will allow creators to launch tokens directly in the ecosystem. The team claims several anonymous experts who previously helped major meme coins succeed are now supporting the project behind the scenes. At the time of writing, LILPEPE is priced at $0.0022, while the presale has already raised over $28.1 million. More than 16.9 billion tokens have been sold, and Stage 13 is already 98.46% filled.

The project has also completed a CertiK audit and secured listings on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, helping improve visibility among investors. Plans are reportedly in place for listings on two top centralized exchanges at launch, with ambitions to eventually secure a listing on the world’s biggest exchange.

Ripple (XRP) Continues to Hold Strong Momentum

XRP is still one of the best large-cap altcoins today, despite the many years of regulatory pressure. At this time, XRP is priced at approximately $1.31 and has a market cap of more than $81 billion, with over $2 billion in daily trading volume.

Ripple's expanding payment system and institutional relationships are what keep investors engaged. XRP is among the coins to hold towards the upcoming rally.

Stellar (XLM) Quietly Delivers Impressive Performance

Stellar is hardly in the news, but its market performance has been a matter of interest. The current price of XLM is approximately $0.20, with a market cap of nearly $7 billion. The token has soared by almost 17% in the last 24 hours.

In all honesty, it's Stellar's use that is its power. It's still a network working on global payments that can be done for a low price, and many investors view it as one of the less overvalued infrastructure plays in the crypto space right now.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Still Survives on Community Power

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at approximately $0.10, with a market cap of $15 billion. The daily volume is on the rise, showing that big investors are present.

In the past, retail investors have often been the catalysts behind meme tokens' massive booms. Many analysts still feel that DOGE is better positioned to outperform larger projects in the upcoming rally phase.

Final Thoughts

All in all, Solana and Cardano are still good projects, but the market clearly is moving towards newer stories and more risky, more rewarding opportunities. In the meantime, LILPEPE delivers new meme infrastructure, XRP is steadily moving towards institutional adoption, XLM is slowly gaining momentum, and DOGE remains untouchable in terms of meme power. And right now, these four coins are positioned to benefit heavily if the next crypto rally accelerates.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.