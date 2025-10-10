Solana (SOL) Price Outlook Suggests $250 Target; Mutuum Finance Emerges as a Notable Contender

Bulls have pushed the Solana (SOL) price above $200 recently, signaling strength even as on-chain activity fades. Traders now watch the $250 mark closely, while Mutuum Finance (MUTM) draws investor eyes as the next big crypto in the volatile crypto market.

Advertisement

Solana trades at $221 today, down 0.62% over the last day, yet optimism lingers from the Uptober surge and whispers of SEC ETF nods. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has pulled in $17,100,000 since its presale kicked off, with 16,840 holders snapping up tokens.

Advertisement

Solana Faces Headwinds in On-Chain Metrics

Solana's DeFi total value locked has fallen by 3% to $12.52 billion on October 8. Investors have pulled their stakes from smart contracts, which hints at sell-offs putting pressure on the price of cryptocurrencies. Moreover, active addresses on the blockchain have crashed since late May from 33.33 million weekly peaks to merely 6.2 million now. As a result of this drop, there is increased bearish sentiment and bulls are finding it difficult to sustain rallies despite the current $221 perch.

Advertisement

Traders spot a potential rebound from $220 lows on the daily SOL/USDT chart. The price hovers inside a rising channel above $216 support, yet the RSI sits neutral at 50.57. If bears win, a slide to $194 looms, where buyers might step in.

On the flip side, holding key levels could spark a push to $236, testing that $250 barrier as crypto predictions warm up. However, fading activity tempers these hopes, reminding folks why crypto crashes hit fast when demand wanes.

Advertisement

Bulls eye $250 as the prime resistance, betting on broader market greens to lift Solana higher. Yet, weekly stats from DefiLlama paint a dimmer picture, with TVL slipping from $12.91 billion just days ago. This exodus suggests investors rethink positions, especially as why is crypto down queries spike amid global jitters. In addition, the protocol's reduced buzz contrasts with hotter altcoin plays, where utility trumps sheer speed.

Mutuum Finance Accelerates Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surged through its presale, hitting phase 6 of 11 with 60% filled already. The current price sits at $0.035, a 250% jump from the phase 1 entry of $0.01. Phase 6 sells out fast now, so tokens at this level vanish soon. Afterwards, phase 7 opens with a 14.3% hike to $0.04, while launch hits $0.06 for current buyers eyeing 420% returns post-listing.

Developers at Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are rolling out V1 on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Core elements include liquidity pools, mTokens for deposits, debt tokens for loans, and liquidation bots to manage risks. Initial support covers ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, or collateral.

Furthermore, overcollateralization keeps positions safe, with loan-to-value ratios capping borrows at 75% for stable assets like ETH.

Borrowers lock excess collateral, earning instant liquidity without selling holdings. Lenders deposit into pools, gaining mtTokens that accrue yields in real time. Consequently, this setup unlocks idle crypto for everyday use, from funding trades to bridging gaps. Additionally, deposit and borrow caps limit exposures, ensuring smooth operations amid fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices.

Community Drives Engagement Tools

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has unveiled a dashboard tracking the top 50 holders, rewarding them with bonus tokens for maintaining ranks. Excitement builds around a major giveaway too: $100,000 in MUTM split among 10 winners, each claiming $10,000. A minimum investment of $50 in the Mutuum Finance presale is required to qualify for the prize.

These moves foster loyalty, as holders see direct perks from staking in the protocol. Moreover, the P2C market offers pooled, instant loans for quick needs, while P2P handles custom deals for precise terms.

Opportunities Beyond Solana's Volatility

Solana eyes $250, yet fading metrics highlight risks in chasing highs without solid backing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as the next big crypto, blending secure yields with real DeFi tools for lasting crypto investments. Get into phase 6 now to lock in gains before prices climb.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.