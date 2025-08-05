Solana Targets $500 and Cardano Eyes $3, While Analysts Highlight Remittix for Its Potential Upside and Market Impact

Bitcoin kicked off August with a sharp dip, briefly touching $114,000 before recovering to around $115,900, marking a 3% decline over the past 24 hours. Alts like Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, etc. were also not spared, bearing the brunt of macroeconomic heat. Despite this shaky start, bulls are likely to regain the upper hand once the economy starts to cool.

The resulting bullish reversal and the growing developments around Solana ETPs could push the Solana price to $500. Cardano price, on the other hand, is also eyeing a $3 breakthrough this cycle. Remittix is another project that could ride on the building momentum and huge market adoption, reaching up to 50x this summer.

We will consider Solana price, Cardano price and the new crypto that analysts are referring to as a summer must-buy.

Solana Price To $500?

Since the rejection at $200, Solana has recorded a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, recently closing another red week with a 6% loss. Should network activity continue to wane, analysts warn that Solana price could retrace further to key supports at $164 or even $150.

However, on-chain data shows retail investor activity is climbing, which is a similar trend to investors' behaviour during a price slip. As SOL continues to hover above $160, there is a chance bullish momentum will return next week, easing the possibility of a trend reversal in Solana price trajectory.

Besides, there is a possibility of Solana ETP, since the asset meets several qualifying criteria, increasing the chances of a listing by October. With this view, there will be more influx of institutional money into the SOL, making a climb to an ATH above $500 a real possibility.

Cardano Price Gathering Steam

Cardano is showing technical strength in the face of macro pressures, including the latest trade tariff shocks. Technical analysts point to a recurring price cycle pattern, with Cardano now gearing up for a bullish move toward $0.90.

On-chain metrics show over $6 million worth of short positions have recently been liquidated, a signal that smart money might be preparing for a rebound. At this pace, Cardano price could rally toward the $1.20 zone before targeting the psychological $3 level by the end of this market cycle.

Remittix Could Give Investors 10x More Gains

Remittix (RTX) is a cross-chain PayFi solution purpose-built to handle real-time, low-cost global payments. It allows users to convert over 40 cryptocurrencies into 30+ fiat currencies, making it a faster and more affordable alternative to SWIFT and traditional banking systems.

For underbanked regions, this could flip the scales in favor of everyday users granting them a way to leapfrog outdated financial systems entirely.

Key takeaways:

Remittix’s compelling utility will attract a multi-trillion-dollar market.

The payment protocol is live and ready to launch this quarter.

Whale activity around the projects hasn't dampened.

Momentum is building around Remittix as the project prepares to enter the market. Experts believe a solution like this will command a multi-trillion-dollar market, flipping investor capital by at least 10x the returns from Solana and Cardano prices.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication