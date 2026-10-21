Sound Design Courses at AAFT Noida: Studio Training for Film, OTT and Gaming Audio

Noida, India — Sound design as a career puts you behind the sound of film, OTT and games. Every scene you watch is shaped by sound, from dialogue to effects to music. The sound design course at AAFT Noida, a three-year B.Sc in Sound Design, teaches this craft in real recording and mixing studios, building the skills that studios hire for.

Advertisement

Sound is half of what an audience feels, yet it often goes unnoticed. Every film, OTT show and game needs a trained sound team, so skilled sound designers stay in steady demand. This role sits right at the heart of modern film and gaming.

Advertisement

AAFT Noida, the Asian Academy of Film & Television's campus at Noida Film City in Delhi NCR, offers the three-year B.Sc in Sound Design through the AAFT School of Music. The 2027 admission is now open.

Is Sound Design a Good Career After 12th?

Yes. Film, OTT, gaming and music all need trained audio talent. Streaming and gaming have pushed that demand higher, so sound design after 12th is a strong, modern career.

Advertisement

Pay in audio depends on the showreel and the projects you have worked on. Newcomers usually start as assistants or junior designers, and those with strong mixes and credits move up to supervising roles.

What Is the Scope of Sound Design in India?

The scope is wide, because every screen and speaker needs sound. The latest figures point to three growing markets:

Film. India's film segment earned a record ₹205 billion in 2025, with more than 1,900 releases (FICCI-EY 2026).

Streaming. Digital media, including OTT, crossed ₹1 trillion in 2025 and is now the largest media segment, so platforms keep commissioning originals that need full audio teams (FICCI-EY 2026).

Games. Video games and esports earned about ₹63 billion in 2025 and are forecast to reach ₹92 billion by 2028, and India had 515–525 million gamers (FICCI-EY 2026).

New audio formats. Podcasts, ads and audio OTT keep adding fresh demand for skilled sound talent.

The role has also grown more technical and more creative at once. A sound designer today works across dialogue, effects, Foley, mixing and interactive game audio. So the skill set is broad, and it travels across film, OTT, gaming and music. For a student after 12th, that means a stable field with several directions to grow in.

As AI tools speed up routine audio tasks such as noise clean-up, the human skills of taste and design matter more, not less.

What Roles and Pay Can You Expect in Sound Design?

In sound design, your pay rises with your skills and your showreel. These are the common paths after a B.Sc in Sound Design.

Career Role Where They Work Typical Salary (industry estimate) Sound Designer Film, OTT, studios ₹3–6 LPA Game Audio Designer Gaming studios, interactive media ₹4–8 LPA Foley Artist Film and OTT post-production ₹3–6 LPA Post-Production Mixer Post houses, OTT, film ₹4–8 LPA

Senior sound designers and supervisors often earn ₹10 LPA and above. Figures are industry estimates, not promised outcomes.

What Does a Sound Designer Actually Do?

The job is more than adding background music. A sound designer builds the entire audio world of a scene.

Dialogue. You record and clean dialogue so every line is clear.

Effects and Foley. You create effects and Foley, from footsteps to explosions.

Design. You place and design sound so it fits the picture and mood.

Mixing. You balance dialogue, effects and music in the final mix.

Interactive audio. For games, you build audio that reacts to the player.

So the role blends technical skill with a creative ear. That mix is exactly what the studio-based training here is built to develop.

No two projects sound the same either. One week you may build tension for a thriller, the next design a game world or clean a podcast. That variety keeps the work interesting, and it lets you find the kind of audio you most enjoy making.

Inside the Studios for Film, OTT and Gaming Audio

The training runs on real studios, not software demos alone. Here is what those studios cover.

Foley and effects. You train in a Foley room and a soundproof studio for effects.

Production and dubbing. You work in a music production lab and a professional dubbing studio.

Real gear. You record, edit and mix on real equipment used by working studios.

Sound design spans three big fields, and you train for all of them. For film, you build dialogue, effects and Foley for the screen. For OTT, you mix sound for series and streaming content. For gaming, you design interactive and immersive game audio.

Training across all three is a real advantage. A designer who can handle film, OTT and game audio has more doors open than one who knows just one. That breadth is what a fast-changing media industry wants, and it lets you move between projects as work ebbs and flows in any single field.

How OTT and Gaming Changed Sound Work?

Streaming and gaming have not just added work. They have changed how sound designers work day to day.

OTT series need consistent sound across many episodes and long shoots. Gaming needs interactive audio that changes with the player, a very different skill from linear film. Podcasts and audio OTT have created a whole new demand for clean, engaging sound. So a modern sound designer works across formats, not just one.

This is why the course trains for film, OTT and gaming together. You learn the classic craft of studio sound, then apply it to the platforms hiring today. That range is what keeps the work steady.

What Does the Sound Design Course Cover?

The course covers the full craft of sound, step by step. You learn recording, microphones and studio equipment first, then move to MIDI, mixing and music technology. Later you handle creative audio production and full sound design.

You train on the tools that real studios use, including Pro Tools, Logic Pro X, Cubase, FL Studio and Ableton Live. You finish with a dissertation and a sound design project, so you graduate with a showreel, not just notes.

The learning is layered, not front-loaded. Each stage adds a skill on top of the last, from basic recording to full mixing and design. So by final year you can take a project from raw sound to a finished mix.

Skills That Make a Strong Sound Designer

Gear can be taught, but a few skills decide who keeps getting hired.

Critical listening. A trained ear for detail, balance and tone.

Technical command. Confident control of DAWs, mics and studio signal flow.

Sound imagination. Creativity to build a mood, not just clean audio.

Collaboration. Teamwork with directors, editors and music teams.

Composure. Calm problem-solving when a mix has to be fixed fast.

The course builds these through real projects and studio hours. So you grow the instincts, not only the software skills. Over time, that trained ear becomes your signature, and it is what studios remember you for.

Which Degree Will You Earn?

AAFT Noida runs the B.Sc in Sound Design as a full three-year degree with a strong practical focus. You finish with a recognised qualification and a showreel. Applicants from any academic background are welcome, whatever their school subjects.

Programme Duration Best For B.Sc in Sound Design 3 Years Film, OTT and gaming audio skills

Eligibility is a 10+2 pass with 50% marks, or 45% for reserved categories. Entry runs through the AAFT Global Entrance Test (GET), and no prior audio background is needed.

Is Sound Design the Right Course for You?

Sound design means creating and shaping every sound you hear in a film, web series, game or ad. This includes footsteps, background noise, voices, music levels and special sound effects. A sound designer records these sounds, edits them and mixes them so the story feels real. This course may suit you if the points below sound familiar:

You pay attention to sound. While watching a film or playing a game, you notice the background sounds and effects, not only the pictures.

You enjoy using audio equipment and software. You like working with microphones, headphones, mixing desks and editing programs on a computer.

You have patience for small details. Sound work often means listening to the same few seconds many times to get the timing and volume exactly right.

You want a creative job built on skills you can learn. You like creative work, but you also want clear skills that you can practise and improve over time.

If most of these points match you, sound design could be a good fit. Training teaches you how to record, edit and mix sound properly. These skills are used in films, OTT shows, games and music, so you can look for work in more than one field.

Who Will Teach You?

The School of Music is led by working musicians and producers.

Industry Dean. Nikkhil Beri, a music producer and composer, mentors students on studio and production work.

Dean. Kshitij Mathur brings more than 20 years of experience in Indian classical and applied music.

Because your mentors still work in the field, the training reflects how real studios run. You also build early contacts that help when you start applying for roles.

In Their Own Words

Akshay Marwah, CEO, AAFT Noida, said: “Sound is a powerful part of every film, show and game. Our students learn this craft in real studios, on real projects, from early on. They train for film, OTT and gaming audio, not just one field. Watching young talent find its voice in this industry is what we are proud of.”

Where Do Sound Design Graduates Work?

Sound design hires on your showreel, so the studio-based training here is built to fill one. According to AAFT, its graduates move into film, OTT, gaming and music studios as sound designers, Foley artists and mixers, and some specialise in game audio. Students get showreel reviews and interview preparation before they apply.

Because the work is hands-on from early on, students reach recruiters with real studio hours behind them. Internships and live projects often open the first role. Many designers also freelance on ads, films and game projects, building a portfolio alongside studio work.

Related programmes are listed on the AAFT School of Music page.

Applying for the 2027 Sound Design Batch

Admission to the B.Sc in Sound Design is through the AAFT Global Entrance Test (GET). Applicants need a 10+2 pass with 50% marks (45% for reserved categories); no audio background or instrument is required. Applications for 2027 are open at admissions.aaft.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is sound design a good career in India?

Yes. Film, streaming and video games all need trained audio teams.

What is Foley?

Everyday sounds such as footsteps and doors, recorded in sync with the picture.

Which software do sound designers use?

Pro Tools is the industry standard, along with Logic Pro X, Cubase and Ableton Live.

Do I need to play an instrument?

No. A good ear and patience matter more.

About AAFT Noida

AAFT Noida brings 33 years of work in India's media and creative education. It is known for linking classroom study to the working world of film, OTT, gaming and music. Its School of Music carries that focus into professional sound and performance training.

The wider campus runs 90-plus career-focused programmes and draws students from over 140 countries. Its teachers are people active in the industry, not only academics. The aim is to shape creative talent into studio-ready professionals for India's growing media and audio economy.

For Admission and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT Noida

FC-14/15, Sector-16A, Noida Film City, Uttar Pradesh, India

Phone: 08062911638 / 08062911639 / 09811014536

Email: help@aaft.com

Website: www.aaft.com

Sources: FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026 (March 2026). Salary ranges are industry estimates, not promised outcomes.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.