With over three decades of infrastructure expertise, SPS Realty - Real estate arm of SPS Construction is applying its legacy of engineering precision to India's real estate sector. Having delivered landmark infrastructure projects, including cable-stayed bridges, extradosed structures, and elevated highway interchanges across the country, the group is now bringing that same rigor to residential and commercial development, beginning with its debut projects, Helios and Elysium, on VIP Road, Zirakpur.

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In this feature, Rohit Singla, Director, SPS Realty, discusses the company's entry into real estate, its guiding philosophy, and its vision for the Tricity region's growing property market.

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SPS Group is widely recognized for large-scale infrastructure work. What prompted the company's expansion into real estate through SPS Realty?

Our entry into real estate is not a diversification in the conventional sense; it is a natural extension of the capabilities we have built over the last three decades. As an infrastructure company, SPS Group has executed some of India's most technically demanding projects, including cable-stayed and extradosed bridges, highway interchanges, and other critical civil infrastructure. These projects have instilled a culture of engineering precision, disciplined execution, and long-term accountability.

As India's urban landscape continues to evolve, infrastructure is increasingly shaping the way cities expand and communities develop. We recognized an opportunity to bring this infrastructure-led approach into real estatewhere structural integrity, thoughtful planning, execution excellence, and long-term value become the defining principles of development. SPS Realty was established with the vision of creating developments that are not only aesthetically appealing but fundamentally engineered for durability, functionality, and lasting value.

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Could you elaborate on SPS Realty's first projects, Helios and Elysium, and their significance for the company?

Helios and Elysium represent more than our first commercial and residential developments; they establish the benchmark for the quality, innovation, and customer-centric approach that will define every future project by SPS Realty.

Helios has been conceptualized as a premium commercial destination on VIP Road, offering contemporary office and retail spaces designed to meet the evolving requirements of businesses in the Tricity region. Beyond creating commercial infrastructure, the vision is to develop a dynamic business ecosystem that supports productivity, convenience, and long-term economic growth.

Elysium, our premium residential offering, represents a new approach to refined urban living. Designed as a one-of-a-kind luxury living experience, the project has been thoughtfully planned around the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers. Rather than following a standardised approach, Elysium focuses on creating personalised living spaces that align with customer preferences, lifestyle needs, and expectations of contemporary living. From intelligent planning and superior construction quality to carefully curated amenities and community-focused design, every element has been envisioned to deliver comfort, exclusivity, and lasting value.

Together, Helios and Elysium reflect our core philosophy of combining engineering excellence, customer-centric design, and sustainable urban planning to create developments that are not only relevant today but continue to deliver value for homeowners, businesses, and investors for years to come.

What made Zirakpur, and the wider Chandigarh–Mohali–Zirakpur corridor, the location of choice for SPS Realty's entry into real estate?

The Tricity region presents a unique real estate landscape because demand is influenced not only by economic growth but also by geography. Each micro-market serves a distinct catchment based on the direction from which people enter the region.

For those travelling from Delhi and the National Capital Region, Zirakpur is the first point of entry into Tricity, making it a natural choice for professionals, homebuyers, businesses, and investors seeking accessibility and convenience. Similarly, buyers arriving from Himachal Pradesh often enter Panchkula, while those from Punjab's major cities generally consider Chandigarh as their preferred destination. These geographic dynamics create distinct demand patterns across the region.

Within this context, Zirakpur occupies a particularly strategic position. Located at the intersection of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the NCR connectivity corridor, it has evolved into one of North India's fastest-growing urban centres. Supported by robust road infrastructure, proximity to Chandigarh International Airport, established social infrastructure, and competitive value propositions, Zirakpur has transformed from a peripheral township into an independent growth hub.For SPS Realty, this decision was guided by a careful assessment of infrastructure, demographics, and long-term urban development trends rather than short-term market opportunities.

Trust is frequently cited as a core value at SPS Realty. How is this principle reflected in the company's operations?

Trust is built through consistent performance, uncompromising quality, and responsible business practices. At SPS Realty, this philosophy is deeply embedded in our operating model. One of our key strengths is the support of SPS Construction, the Group’s in-house construction company with over three decades of experience and a proven track record of delivering landmark infrastructure projects across India.

Our integrated construction capabilities enable us to maintain greater control over every stage of project execution, from engineering excellence and material selection to quality assurance, safety management, and timely delivery. This approach strengthens accountability and ensures consistency in quality across the entire development lifecycle.

Our commitment to trust also extends to responsible and sustainable development. We are continuously working towards reducing the environmental footprint of our operations through improved resource efficiency, reduced dependency on diesel-powered equipment, and greater adoption of electricity-based solutions wherever operationally feasible. Sustainability is further reinforced through focused initiatives in waste management, construction material recycling, and efficient utilisation of resources to minimise environmental impact.Beyond project execution, we build trust through transparent customer engagement, adherence to regulatory frameworks such as RERA, and a strong commitment to delivering on our commitments. For us, credibility is not just built through what we create, but also through how responsibly we create it while ensuring that our developments deliver long-term value for customers, communities, and the environment.

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What distinguishes SPS Realty from other developers operating in the region?

Our greatest differentiator lies in our foundation. While many developers originate within the real estate sector, SPS Realty is built upon more than three decades of infrastructure expertise. Having executed several complex engineering projects across India, we approach real estate with a fundamentally different perspective.

Our focus extends beyond architectural design to encompass structural integrity, engineering efficiency, construction quality, and lifecycle performance. Every development is planned with the understanding that buildings are long-term assets, and the decisions made during design and execution directly influence their durability, functionality, and value over time.Our objective is not simply to develop real estate, but to create thoughtfully engineered spaces that inspire confidence, deliver lasting value, and contribute meaningfully to the communities in which they are built.

Sustainability and future-readiness are recurring themes in SPS Realty's communications. How significant are these considerations to the company's real estate strategy?

Sustainability is not a standalone initiative for us as it reflects the broader values of the SPS Group. Across our businesses, including SPS Biochem, we have consistently focused on responsible innovation, operational efficiency, and developing solutions that support long-term industrial and environmental sustainability. This philosophy naturally extends to our approach towards real estate.

We believe that future-ready developments are defined not only by modern amenities but by the quality of their planning, efficient use of resources, durability of construction, and their ability to remain relevant as urban needs evolve. Consequently, every stage of developmentfrom design and engineering to construction and operational planning and is approached with a long-term perspective. We aspire to create developments that continue to deliver value well into the future, ensuring they remain sustainable, resilient, and adaptable to changing lifestyles and market expectations.

As SPS Realty moves into FY 2026–27, what is the company's outlook?

FY 2026–27 marks an important phase in our long-term growth journey. With Helios and Elysium establishing our presence in the Tricity market, our immediate focus is on delivering these developments to the highest standards while laying the foundation for sustained expansion.

A key strategic priority for SPS Realty is to expand our footprint across high-potential Tier-2 cities through a robust pipeline of high-rise residential developments. As infrastructure investments and economic growth reshape these markets, we see a compelling opportunity to address the increasing demand for premium, well-planned vertical communities that deliver superior design, efficient land utilisation, and long-term value. Our expansion will be guided by disciplined market selection, engineering excellence, and sustainable urban planning. By strengthening our presence in emerging growth centres, we aim to contribute to the next phase of India's urban evolution while establishing SPS Realty as a trusted developer recognised for quality, transparency, and the creation of enduring real estate assets.

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