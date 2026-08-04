SSIEL Group Announces Opening of The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, a Vignette Collection Hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts

August 2026: SSIEL Group has announced the opening of The Aarlis Hotel, Panchkula, the first Vignette Collection hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts in South West Asia. Owned and developed by SSIEL Hotels & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd., the hotel marks a significant milestone in the Group's diversification journey and reinforces its commitment to building world-class businesses rooted in quality, innovation and customer excellence.

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Located amidst the picturesque Shivalik Hills in the Chandigarh Tricity region, The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula introduces a distinctive luxury lifestyle experience that seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with the rich cultural character of the destination. As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' fast-growing luxury lifestyle portfolio, the hotel reflects the Vignette Collection philosophy of celebrating the individuality of every destination while delivering globally recognised hospitality standards.

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The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula features 145 elegantly appointed guestrooms, including 11 suites, over 2,200 square metres of flexible meeting and event space, a luxury spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and premium retail experiences. Designed for discerning business and leisure travellers, the hotel is poised to become a preferred destination for luxury stays, corporate events, destination weddings and social celebrations in North India.

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The hotel offers a thoughtfully curated collection of culinary, wellness and social experiences, including Sapio, its all-day dining restaurant; Cabinet V (Luxury PDR), an exclusive private dining venue serving contemporary Indian and European cuisine; Wakerie, an artisanal café and patisserie; Jigger, a sophisticated cocktail bar; and Sky VI, its signature rooftop destination overlooking the Shivalik Hills, scheduled to open this September.

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Speaking on the launch, Aman Gupta, Managing Director, SSIEL Group said: "The opening of The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula marks a defining milestone for SSIEL Group as we diversify into the luxury hospitality sector. Our partnership with IHG to introduce South-West Asia’s and India's first Vignette Collection hotel reflects our commitment to creating world-class destinations that combine global standards with authentic Indian warmth. We believe The Aarlis will not only redefine luxury hospitality in the Chandigarh Tricity region but also contribute meaningfully to tourism, employment and the economic development of the region. We look forward to welcoming guests from India and around the world to experience a destination that celebrates exceptional hospitality, local culture and memorable experiences.”

Complementing its hospitality offerings, The Aarlis features nearly 30,000 sq. ft. of versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces, including the Aura Grand Ballroom, making it an ideal venue for conferences, weddings and social celebrations.

Neelabh Chugh, General Manager, The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, said: "The opening of The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula marks a defining milestone for us as we introduce South West Asia's first Vignette Collection hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts. Being part of a distinguished global collection that includes iconic destinations such as Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection, set to become the world's tallest hotel, reflects the calibre and international standards of the brand we are proud to bring to the region.

At The Aarlis, we have thoughtfully blended contemporary luxury with the culture and character of North India to create experiences that are authentic, memorable and deeply connected to the destination. We look forward to welcoming guests from India and around the world while establishing The Aarlis as one of the region's leading luxury hospitality destinations."

About SSIEL

Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SSIEL) is a leading Indian basmati rice company with nearly 60 years of expertise in sourcing, processing, aging, and exporting premium rice varieties. Backed by an integrated farm-to-market approach, the company maintains stringent quality standards across every stage of the value chain. SSIEL serves customers across key international markets, including the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Asia, and has established itself as a trusted name in the global basmati rice industry.

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