Startup Compensation Trends in India Show Increased Focus on Structured Engineering Roles

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13: When Swiggy listed in November 2024, roughly 500 current and former employees crossed the crorepati mark on day one — the largest single wealth event from an Indian startup IPO since Paytm's 2021 debut created 350 employee millionaires. Flipkart had already distributed $700 million in ESOP liquidity in 2023 after the PhonePe spin-off, and followed with a further $50 million window in July 2025 covering more than 7,000 employees.

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Since January 2020, over 100 Indian startups have executed ESOP buybacks and liquidity programmes totalling roughly $1.7 billion, per TheKredible. Inc42 data shows 23 startups unlocked ₹1,448 crore for more than 3,000 employees in 2024; by December 2025, at least a dozen further buybacks had added about $158 million across 9,000-plus participants. What was a finance-team afterthought is now a structural compensation instrument.

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From a retention problem to a capital-allocation problem

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The funding winter didn't just compress valuations; it inverted the arithmetic of pay. Cash was the lever and equity the footnote. That has reversed.

Growth-stage Indian startups now allocate close to 68 percent of revenue to employee compensation, per xto10x's 2024–25 benchmarks. At that ratio, the People function is no longer negotiating packages — it is engineering a fixed-cost structure that directly determines runway, burn multiple and the credibility of the next fundraise.

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"Compensation has moved from a retention problem to a capital-allocation problem," says Satyajit Tripathy, VP–HR at GO DESi, who has built people systems at Udaan and Tata 1mg across Series B to Series F. "The CHRO's mandate is to architect pay systems that reconcile three tensions: cash efficiency, retention depth and the credibility of wealth creation."

The data backs the framing. Aon's 2024–25 survey shows attrition falling from 18.7 percent in 2023 to 16.9 percent in 2024, with 2025 tracking flat. But ADP India's engagement index dropped from 24 percent to 19 percent over the same window. "Retention rising while engagement falls is the textbook signature of a passive workforce," Tripathy notes. "It is more dangerous than open attrition, because it is invisible to standard dashboards." The fix is to stop tracking attrition-as- headline and instead triangulate regretted-attrition, internal-mobility rate and time-in-role distribution.

The tenure–liquidity gap

The deeper problem is arithmetic. Average employee tenure in Indian startups runs three to five years; time to a meaningful liquidity event runs eight to ten. Any plan that assumes employees will still be present at exit is designing against its own data.

This is what the buyback surge quietly fixes. Razorpay's $75 million programme in 2022, Swiggy's five rounds totalling over ₹1,000 crore, Meesho's $24 million, Whatfix's $58 million, DarwinBox's ₹86 crore — these are not one-off rewards but scheduled liquidity events that convert a binary ten-year bet into a staged wealth path. The Union Budget 2024's five-year perquisite-tax deferral on ESOPs at eligible startups added a further structural lever. Qapita estimates that roughly one in four Indian and Southeast Asian startups now enable some form of employee liquidity, up from about 13 percent in 2022.

The architecture, stage by stage

Pay design varies sharply by stage. At Seed and Series A, startups lag on cash and lead on equity — fixed at the 40th–50th percentile, with ESOP pools of 10 to 15 percent of fully diluted capital. By Series B and C, the model resembles listed-company logic: variable pay at 15 to 25 percent of total, fixed moving toward or above median for critical roles, and equity calibrated to role criticality rather than blanket tiers. From Series D onward, long-term incentives carry 30 to 40 percent of total rewards for senior leadership, with performance-vesting overlays replacing pure time- vesting. For VPs and function heads, Tripathy pegs current fixed bands at ₹80 lakh to ₹1.7 crore, alongside equity whose expected value can exceed cash over a four-year horizon.

Where org design keeps breaking

Compensation sits on top of a less-discussed problem: layering. Between Series B and D, most startups add senior titles faster than the scope to justify them — producing seven or eight layers between founder and frontline, with spans below five. The operating target, Tripathy argues, is four to six layers with spans of seven to nine. Without a formal job architecture mapping role complexity, decision rights and pay bands, every senior hire becomes a bespoke negotiation and pay-band integrity collapses. Firms that defer this work to Series D pay an order of magnitude more to redesign than they would have spent building it early.

What boards are starting to measure

The metrics now surfacing at board meetings reflect the shift: compensation-to-revenue ratio benchmarked against stage peers; regretted-attrition segmented by performance quartile; internal-mobility rate; succession depth for the top two layers; per-capita employee liquidity realised over the preceding 24 months; and engagement and burnout indices tracked with the rigour applied to financial KPIs.

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