SunCrypto Updates Fees for INR and USDT Crypto Futures Contracts

SunCrypto has now the lowest crypto futures fees across both INR and USDT margin contracts, effective 1 October 2026. Rather than simply list the new rates, this piece answers the questions Indian traders actually ask before switching platforms, starting with how crypto futures trading works in India at all.

How big is crypto futures trading in India right now?

Larger than most people assume. Derivatives make up the majority of global crypto trading volume, and India has followed that pattern closely.

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The turning point came in early 2024, when several offshore exchanges were blocked for operating without registering with India's Financial Intelligence Unit. That pushed a large share of Indian derivatives volume onto domestic, FIU-registered platforms. A wave of India-focused futures venues followed, including Pi42, the first dedicated INR-settled perpetual futures exchange, co-founded by former ZebPay CEO Avinash Shekhar and WazirX co-founder Nischal Shetty. Delta Exchange India, which focuses on BTC and ETH options and perpetuals, reported daily volumes of around $2.5 billion in May 2025.

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With more venues competing for the same traders, fees became the most visible point of differentiation, which is why the lowest crypto futures fees are now a headline feature rather than fine print.

What exactly is a crypto future, and how does it differ from a spot?

In spot trading, you buy the asset and own it. In futures, you take a contract that tracks the asset's price without owning it.

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Three differences matter most. You can go short, so you can take a position on a falling price, not just a rising one. You can use leverage, controlling a position larger than your capital. And perpetual contracts, the most common type in crypto, have no expiry date, instead using periodic funding payments between longs and shorts to keep the contract price anchored to spot.

Those features make futures powerful and genuinely dangerous in equal measure.

Suncrypto provides a scalping offer, where you need to enter a trade on any of the six eligible pairs, BTC/INR, BTC/USDT, ETH/INR, ETH/USDT, SOL/INR, or SOL/USDT, and square it off within 15 minutes. The usual fee applies when you enter, but the closing fee drops to zero. Hold past 15 minutes and the standard closing fee applies as normal.

Why do the lowest crypto futures fees matter more than spot fees?

Because of how they are calculated. Fees are charged on the notional value of your position, not on the margin you post.

Put ₹10,000 down at 10x leverage and your position is ₹100,000. A 0.05% taker fee costs ₹50, which is 0.5% of your actual capital. At 50x, that same ₹10,000 controls ₹5,00,000, and the fee becomes ₹250, or 2.5% of your capital, on entry alone. Add the exit side and you need a real move just to break even.

Combine that with how frequently futures traders transact, often dozens of round trips a week, and you can see why the lowest crypto futures fees translate directly into strategy viability for active traders.

What has SunCrypto actually changed?

Previous From 1 Oct 2026 Maker fee 0.030% 0.020% Taker fee 0.058% 0.050% Applies to INR and USDT margin INR and USDT margin Volume tier required No No

The revised structure covers every futures contract on the platform in both margin types, with no minimum volume needed to qualify. An 18% GST applies on the fee amount itself, not on the trade value.

Does covering both INR and USDT margin make a difference?

It does, and it is often overlooked. Many platforms advertise the lowest crypto futures fees on one contract type while charging more on another, so traders end up paying the headline rate only part of the time.

INR-margined contracts matter specifically for Indian traders. You post rupees as margin and your profit or loss is calculated in rupees, which removes the conversion step into a stablecoin, the spread that comes with it, and the exposure to rupee-dollar movement sitting on top of your actual trade. It also keeps your records cleaner at filing time. USDT margin stays available for traders who prefer dollar-denominated positions, and the same rate applies to both.

How does this compare with other Indian platforms?

Indian derivatives venues have largely converged around one baseline, which is what makes any move below it meaningful.

Platform Maker Taker SunCrypto (from 1 Oct 2026) 0.02% 0.05% Delta Exchange India 0.02% 0.05% Pi42 (entry tier) 0.02% 0.05% CoinDCX 0.02% 0.05%

Rates as published by each platform, as of 7 October 2026. Structures change, so verify before trading. 18% GST applies to fees.

For reference, Delta's 0.02% and 0.05% rates are in line with global venues such as Binance and Bybit, so this is not a case of Indian platforms charging a domestic premium.

What does the fee rate leave out?

Even the lowest crypto futures fees are only part of your total cost. GST adds 18% on the fee, turning a ₹50 charge into ₹59. Funding payments on perpetuals can exceed the trading fee if you hold a position against the prevailing funding direction for several days. Slippage on thin order books frequently costs more than the fee itself, which is why liquidity deserves as much attention as pricing. And liquidation or settlement carries separate charges.

How are lowest crypto futures fees taxed in India?

This is where Indian traders need to be careful. Gains on virtual digital assets are taxed at a flat 30% with no deductions; losses cannot be set off against other income or carried forward, and 1% TDS applies to qualifying transfers. The Union Budget 2026-27 left this framework unchanged.

The treatment of derivatives specifically remains unsettled. Some INR-settled futures platforms argue that their contracts fall outside the virtual digital asset definition and therefore outside the 30% rate and TDS, but that position has not been tested in court. Anyone trading futures at scale should take professional tax advice rather than relying on a platform's interpretation.

Who should actually be trading this?

The lowest crypto futures fees are a real advantage for traders who already have a tested process, understand position sizing, and use stop losses consistently. For everyone else, cheaper trading mainly makes overtrading cheaper.

The risk is not theoretical. Leverage magnifies losses exactly as it magnifies gains, and at high multiples a 1% adverse move can liquidate a position entirely. Bitcoin is still trading well below its October 2025 peak, and several altcoins have moved violently in both directions over recent weeks. In those conditions, crowded leveraged positioning turns ordinary pullbacks into liquidation cascades.

If you are new to crypto, spot buying or a SIP is a far more sensible entry point than leveraged futures, regardless of how low the fees go.

FAQs

What are the lowest crypto futures fees on SunCrypto?

From 1 October 2026, 0.020% maker and 0.050% taker, revised from 0.030% and 0.058%, plus 18% GST on the fee.

Do the rates apply to INR and USDT contracts equally?

Yes, across all futures pairs in both margin types, with no volume tier required.

Is crypto futures trading legal in India?

Trading on FIU-registered platforms is permitted and subject to KYC and anti-money laundering rules. Several unregistered offshore exchanges were blocked in 2024.

Are futures gains taxed at 30%?

Virtual digital asset gains are taxed at a flat 30%. The treatment of derivatives specifically is still debated, so consult a tax professional.

Do the lowest crypto futures fees make trading safer?

No. Lower fees reduce cost, not risk. Leverage, liquidation and volatility risks remain unchanged.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.