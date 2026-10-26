Tablets and Keyboards: 2-in-1 Setup Options on Flipkart Big Billion Days

A tablet can be useful for handwritten notes, reading, video calls and document work, but accessory listings can be confusing. "Supports a stylus" does not necessarily mean a pen comes in the box, and a compatible keyboard may cost extra. For a fair comparison, check the exact model, its sales package and the total price of the accessories you need.

Which Details Matter in a Tablet With Keyboard and Pen?

Start with the work you expect the tablet to do. A keyboard is useful for longer emails, assignments and documents, while a pen can help with handwritten notes, PDF annotation and sketches. If you need both from day one, an in-box bundle can be more convenient than buying accessories separately.

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Check the exact variant as well as the model name. Connectivity, storage and the contents of the box can vary between versions. Also consider whether you mainly use the tablet at home on Wi-Fi or need mobile connectivity while travelling.

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Tip: Compare the "Sales Package" or "In the Box" details for the exact variant. Accessory compatibility is not the same as accessory inclusion.

Which Tablets Include a Keyboard and Pen?

The Motorola Pad 70 Pro Keyboard is the clearest fit for buyers who want both main productivity accessories in the box. Its listed package includes a Moto Active Stylus and magnetic keyboard case, reducing the need to shop for a pen and keyboard separately.

The HP OmniPad 12 is another option for people who want a keyboard included. The listing identifies a detachable keyboard in the box; do not assume a stylus is included unless the exact sales package says so.

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The BraveArk tablet is listed at ₹38,999 in the details supplied for this guide. Its product information identifies an in-box stylus and a Bluetooth keyboard option. Check the selected listing and bundle details to establish whether the keyboard is included in the price or selected separately.

Tip: "Keyboard option" can mean an accessory choice rather than an included item. Check the package contents and selected bundle before comparing it with a tablet that includes its keyboard by default.

Which Tablets Include a Pen but Need a Separate Keyboard?

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen is a pen-focused option for handwritten notes, reading and annotating documents. The supplied price for this model is ₹29,999. Its keyboard is a separate consideration, so include that extra cost if typing is central to your plans.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with S Pen includes the S Pen, while the keyboard is sold separately. The supplied price for this Wi-Fi model is ₹91,999. It sits at a premium price point, so consider whether you will make regular use of its pen-led workflow and whether a keyboard is essential to your setup.

These choices make sense if handwriting is the first priority and you are comfortable choosing a keyboard to suit your typing habits, portability needs and budget.

Which Tablets Let You Build a Setup Separately?

Some buyers prefer to choose accessories independently, especially if they already own a compatible keyboard or want to add one later. The ASUS Pad listing says a case is included, but the stylus is sold separately. Treat the case as a protective accessory, not as a keyboard.

The OnePlus Pad 4 also needs separate accessory planning. The Stylo Pro offer is confirmed as bundled free for the current promotion; the keyboard case is a separate purchase. As offers can change, check the selected listing's offer and sales-package details when comparing the final total.

Trivia: A tablet can support an active stylus without including one. Check the exact pen model and tablet compatibility before purchasing accessories separately.

How Should You Compare the Total Setup Cost?

The tablet price is only part of the calculation. Compare the tablet plus every accessory you need: keyboard, stylus, case or stand. The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen is listed at ₹29,999, the BraveArk tablet at ₹38,999, the HP OmniPad 12 at ₹46,490 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with S Pen at ₹91,999 in the supplied pricing details. These prices refer to the specified products and may vary by configuration or offer.

A bundle can be better value when you need all its included accessories, but it is not automatically the right choice. A pen-only tablet may suit someone who mainly writes by hand; a keyboard bundle may be more practical for students writing assignments or professionals editing documents. Compare like with like, including the price of any separate accessories.

Flipkart offers several ways to manage the cost, including No Cost EMI with select bank partners and affordability options across credit-card EMI, debit-card EMI, Bajaj Finserv and Flipkart Finance. Bank offers may also be available. Eligible buyers can consider exchanging an old tablet, mobile phone or laptop to offset the cost of a new device. Check the terms for the specific product and payment method before relying on an offer.

When buying online, open box delivery lets you verify the product's condition at the door. Flipkart also offers video assistance to help shoppers understand products and the Trust Shield buyer protection programme. Its tablet range spans entry-level devices through premium models from brands including Samsung, Lenovo and OnePlus, with select brands and models available exclusively on Flipkart.

What Should You Check Before Choosing?

Match the setup to your everyday use, not just the headline price. If you want a keyboard and pen ready from the start, compare the Motorola Pad 70 Pro Keyboard and HP OmniPad 12, and check the exact BraveArk bundle contents. If a pen matters more than typing, compare the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10Fe+ with S Pen. If you prefer to choose accessories yourself, review the ASUS Pad and OnePlus Pad 4 with their additional costs in mind.

Before placing an order, check the exact model and connectivity variant, the "Sales Package" section, current accessory offers and the final payable amount after eligible EMI, bank or exchange benefits. That final setup, not the tablet alone, is the useful basis for comparison.

FAQs

1. Do tablet keyboards need charging?

Magnetic or pogo-pin keyboard cases may draw power from the tablet, while Bluetooth keyboards usually have their own battery. Check the specific accessory's connection and power requirements.

2. Can an active stylus be used on any tablet?

No. Active styluses require compatible hardware and software. Check that the exact pen model is supported by your tablet before buying it separately.

3. Is a Bluetooth keyboard as useful as a keyboard case?

It depends on how you work. A keyboard case attaches to the tablet and may also act as a stand, while a Bluetooth keyboard can be used separately but may require a stand and its own charging.

4. What should I check when a tablet says "pen supported"?

Check whether the pen is included in the sales package or sold separately, and confirm the compatible stylus model. Support alone does not mean the accessory is free with the tablet.

5. Can a tablet replace a laptop for typing-heavy work?

A tablet with a keyboard can handle many emails, documents and meetings. A laptop may still be more suitable for desktop-only software, specialised workflows or long sessions that need a full desktop environment.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.