Tata 1mg Launches Egg White Protein Product

Tata 1mg has launched its new Egg White Protein Powder, aimed at consumers looking for an alternative to whey protein. Whey protein prices in India have risen significantly over the past year, and lactose-intolerant consumers have also reported experiencing discomfort with dairy-based Whey protein. The new launch offers egg white protein as a non-dairy alternative, while delivering a protein profile comparable to whey protein.

Egg white is a complete protein source, with all nine essential amino acids and proven protein digestibility. Each scoop of the product provides 24g of complete protein (equal to 7 egg whites) and 5.6g of BCAAs, which are crucial for muscle growth and maintenance. This is significantly superior to many sources of plant protein, which often have incomplete amino acid profiles.

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A potential concern with egg-based proteins is the Eggy taste and smell. Tata 1mg’s new formulation has been developed specifically with this challenge in mind. The protein is available in two flavours, Chocolate and Cold Coffee, specifically crafted to deliver a pleasant consumption experience without any Eggy taste or smell. It is also smooth, unlike plant proteins that often have a chalky texture.

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The product has been crafted with minimal ingredients and does not have any added thickeners, anti-caking agents or preservatives. It also does not contain any added refined sugar or artificial flavours and sweeteners. The Chocolate variant has natural cocoa and chocolate flavour, while the Cold Coffee variant uses natural coffee. Both the flavors are sweetened with zero-calorie plant-based sweeteners.

The product is naturally dairy-free and lactose-free. Thus, this is one such product which makes it quite an attractive option for those who suffer from lactose intolerance.

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To maintain quality and address concerns regarding the quality of eggs used in the product, Tata 1mg tests each batch of the product at Independent NABL-certified labs. These tests cover not just the overall protein delivery of the product, but also safety against potential toxins like heavy metals and pesticides, including banned antibiotics that may be used during egg production. The company also makes these reports accessible to customers through a QR code on the pack.

“Whey has traditionally been one of the most preferred protein sources, but it does not work equally well for everyone. Some consumers struggle with dairy or lactose, while the increase in whey prices over the past year has also led people to look at other protein sources. With Egg White Protein, our objective was to offer a credible alternative that delivers a strong nutritional profile without being dairy-based or prohibitively expensive. At the same time, we wanted to address the traditional barriers associated with eggs, particularly taste and smell, so that switching protein sources does not feel like a compromise.” – Ketan Bhatia, Vice President, Tata 1mg

Positioned as an everyday alternative to whey

The positioning of this product is for those individuals who tried taking whey and want to switch either because dairy-based proteins do not suit them or because they are seeking a more affordable protein source.The target consumer base will also include individuals who wish to get additional protein but might have avoided egg proteins in the past due to either taste or availability reasons.

The 1 kg pack is priced at ₹2,495 at launch, against an MRP of ₹2,995. This means that each 36 gram serving costs less than ₹90. Every batch is third-party tested, and consumers can scan the QR code on the pack to access the corresponding test report.

Product at a Glance

Product: Tata 1mg Egg White Protein Powder

Tata 1mg Egg White Protein Powder Flavours: Chocolate; Cold Coffee

Chocolate; Cold Coffee Protein: 24 g per 36 g scoop, equivalent to approximately seven egg whites

24 g per 36 g scoop, equivalent to approximately seven egg whites Amino acids: All nine essential amino acids and 5.6 g BCAAs per serving

All nine essential amino acids and 5.6 g BCAAs per serving Dietary format: Naturally dairy-free and lactose-free

Naturally dairy-free and lactose-free Sweeteners: No added refined sugar; Sweetened with plant-based sweeteners

No added refined sugar; Sweetened with plant-based sweeteners Digestion: Five-enzyme digestive blend

Five-enzyme digestive blend Quality testing: Every batch third-party lab tested, with a scannable report on the pack

Every batch third-party lab tested, with a scannable report on the pack Price: ₹2,495 for 1 kg; MRP ₹2,995

₹2,495 for 1 kg; MRP ₹2,995 Availability: 1mg.com, Tata 1mg app and Amazon

About Tata 1mg

Tata 1mg is one of India’s leading digital healthcare platforms, offering services including online medicine ordering, diagnostic test bookings and online doctor consultations, alongside a growing range of health and wellness products.

The platform serves consumers across more than 1,800 cities. Tata 1mg’s consumer product range follows an every-batch testing approach, with third-party test reports made accessible to consumers through scannable codes on product packs.

Tata 1mg Egg White Protein Powder is marketed by Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Disclaimer: Tata 1mg Egg White Protein Powder is a dietary supplement for adults and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The product contains egg and may contain traces of milk, soy and nuts. It is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women, infants or children. The Cold Coffee variant contains caffeine naturally present in the coffee used for flavouring; caffeine is not separately added to the formulation.

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