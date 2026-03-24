The Class Of One Holds Annual Day 2025–26, Students Present Projects Across Eight Innovation Areas

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16: The Class Of One (TCO1), a global online school, hosted its Annual Day 2025-26 celebration themed 'Every skill, every child, every possibility', showcasing the institution's innovative 'TCO1 Spectrum' framework. The virtual event brought together students from across 44+ countries to demonstrate achievements across eight core skill pillars, moving beyond traditional academics to embrace holistic development aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP).

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The celebration featured student presentations spanning curiosity and academic excellence, physical fitness, personality development, STEM innovation, entrepreneurship, universal values, community responsibility, and digital literacy. Through interactive demonstrations, performances, and project showcases, students illustrated how skills-based learning prepares them for an increasingly complex, technology-driven world.

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From Marks to Mastery: Redefining Success

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Principal Ms. Manisha Bhagee's annual report characterised the 2025-26 session as a journey of 'milestones, memories, and meaningful progress', emphasising the school's shift from rote memorisation to skills acquisition. The report highlighted virtual community growth connecting students globally, development across eight skill pillars including critical thinking and resilience, and a philosophy where success is defined by passion and interest rather than merely achieving high grades.

"The Spectrum is not just a one-day event but a reflection of our entire academic session. We are committed to preparing students for a competitive, future-ready world by valuing diverse skills, fostering innovation, and maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical and inclusive education. Our students have shown that physical distance is no longer a barrier to high-quality, collaborative learning."

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— Ms. Manisha Bhagee, Principal, The Class Of One

21st Century Skills in Action

Chief Guest Ms. Loveena Kansal, a veteran banking and financial services leader, provided a corporate perspective on TCO1's approach. Addressing students virtually, she emphasized that technical knowledge is now secondary to skills such as creativity, emotional intelligence, resilience, and problem-solving. 'The future belongs not to those who simply know answers, but to those who know how to ask the right questions, Kansal noted, reinforcing the school's student-centric methodology.

The Annual Day showcased remarkable student innovations. In STEM, learners presented an AI model detecting emergency vehicles to assist traffic management, earthquake-resistant building models, and a six-degree-of-freedom robotic manipulator using Raspberry Pi. Digital architecture projects created using Tinkercad promoted healthy lifestyles through 3D designs of hospitals, gyms, and parks.

"When our students demonstrate mastery across multiple disciplines—from coding AI chatbots to performing Shark Tank presentations on ethical entrepreneurship—they prove that online education can deliver depth and breadth simultaneously. The Annual Day celebrated not just what our students have learned, but who they are becoming: curious, compassionate, and competent global citizens."

— Ms Divya Jain, Founder, The Class Of One

Beyond Academics: Building Character and Community

The 'Voices of Tomorrow' segment highlighted personality development, showcasing students' transformation from tentative beginners to confident communicators who view mistakes as growth opportunities. A performance addressing digital superficiality challenged learners to move beyond 'emoji empathy' towards real-world humanitarian action, emphasising the importance of genuine human connection in an increasingly virtual world.

Community connection featured prominently, with students sharing case studies on assisting parents with digital banking, helping others apply for online opportunities, and respecting service workers. Environmental stewardship initiatives included plantation drives encouraging long-term responsibility for the planet. The entrepreneurship segment featured a 'Shark Tank' simulation where students pitched sustainable business ideas including eco-friendly Indian clothing and digital platforms.

"Our eight-pillar framework ensures students develop not just academically, but as whole individuals ready for tomorrow's challenges. We witnessed students applying advanced mathematics concepts through visual models, creating AI solutions for real-world problems, and grappling with ethical questions in business whilst maintaining strong values and community connections. This holistic development is what sets TCO1 apart."

— Ms Puja Khurana, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, The Class Of One

Inclusive Excellence Through Technology

The digital literacy segment celebrated TCO1's strength as a digital-first institution, with students demonstrating AI chatbots, automated pizza ordering systems, and AI-based study planners. Coding projects using Scratch addressed issues including cyberbullying prevention and logical problem-solving, illustrating technology as a tool for positive social impact.

The event concluded with a powerful message about inclusivity, affirming that learning differences are not barriers but strengths, and that the school community must respect every child's unique way of expressing excellence. Despite operating entirely online, TCO1 maintains robust physical education programmes, with students participating in cricket, skating, football, and badminton at local academies, reinforcing the philosophy that a strong mind follows a strong body.

Educational Philosophy Aligned with National Vision

The Annual Day demonstrated TCO1's alignment with India's National Education Policy, which emphasises holistic development, critical thinking, and multidisciplinary learning. The school's 'Spectrum' framework translates NEP principles into actionable pedagogy, ensuring students develop competencies essential for the modern workforce whilst maintaining strong ethical foundations.

TCO1's approach extends beyond traditional academics through integration of Social Emotional Learning (SEL), values-based education, and global citizenship into its curriculum. Small batch sizes ensure personalised attention for every student, whilst professional co-curricular education in music, sports, and arts provides comprehensive development. Career counselling sessions expose students to diverse professional pathways, and Connect Hubs facilitate offline meetups for building real-world friendships.

The Annual Day 2025-26 celebration reinforced The Class Of One's commitment to preparing students not merely for examinations, but for life in an interconnected, rapidly evolving world. By showcasing achievements across eight skill pillars, the event illustrated how online education, when executed with vision and dedication, can deliver transformative learning experiences that transcend geographical boundaries.

About The Class Of One

The Class Of One is a global online school offering CBSE, NIOS, and UK Curriculum education from Nursery to Grade 12, catering to diverse learning needs and career aspirations. Established in 2021, the school serves 4,100+ students across 44+ countries with 187 certified teachers, providing personalised, flexible education that adapts to each student's unique learning journey.

Website: www.theclassofone.com | Instagram: @theclassofone | LinkedIn: /company/theclassofone | Facebook: /TheClassOfOne | Contact: +918045900001

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