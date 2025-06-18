The Moosh Empire: George White’s Mooshtips Becomes Europe’s Leading Horse Racing Platform

George White, widely known as The Moosh, has rapidly become one of the most influential figures in the global horse racing industry. The 53-year-old professional tipster and entrepreneur from Weymouth, United Kingdom, is the force behind Mooshtips—Europe’s largest horse racing tipping service, now serving over 15,000 paying members worldwide.

Founded in 2021 with just 400 members on day one, Mooshtips has grown into a betting powerhouse. Known for his uncanny accuracy and signature catchphrase “lump on,” George White has turned smart punting into both a science and a spectacle.

With over three decades of experience, George made his name through insider insights, rubbing shoulders with some of the most notorious trainers, jockeys, and owners in the sport. His betting expertise earned him both infamy and admiration—along with a brief stint behind bars. Today, that legend only fuels his appeal.

Now based in Asia, George operates from his luxurious Moosh Mansion, where he continues to mentor bettors globally. Beyond racing tips, he’s built a growing lifestyle brand that includes Moosh Vodka, Moosh Thai silk pyjamas, and even his pet dog, Mini Moosh.

The now-viral Mooshtips Dance—a celebratory move performed after every major win—has become part of betting culture, with fans mimicking it across social media platforms.

When not delivering top-tier tips, George enjoys playing pool, cooking, reading, swimming, and writing. But horse racing remains his core passion—and one he’s mastered unlike anyone else.

As Mooshtips continues its rapid ascent, George White is proving that smart betting, backed by real insight, is not just possible—it’s powerful.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.