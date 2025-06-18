DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Partner Exclusives / The Moosh Empire: George White’s Mooshtips Becomes Europe’s Leading Horse Racing Platform
Advertorial

The Moosh Empire: George White’s Mooshtips Becomes Europe’s Leading Horse Racing Platform

article_Author
Sponsored
Updated At : 05:26 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

George White, widely known as The Moosh, has rapidly become one of the most influential figures in the global horse racing industry. The 53-year-old professional tipster and entrepreneur from Weymouth, United Kingdom, is the force behind Mooshtips—Europe’s largest horse racing tipping service, now serving over 15,000 paying members worldwide.

Advertisement

Founded in 2021 with just 400 members on day one, Mooshtips has grown into a betting powerhouse. Known for his uncanny accuracy and signature catchphrase “lump on,” George White has turned smart punting into both a science and a spectacle.

With over three decades of experience, George made his name through insider insights, rubbing shoulders with some of the most notorious trainers, jockeys, and owners in the sport. His betting expertise earned him both infamy and admiration—along with a brief stint behind bars. Today, that legend only fuels his appeal.

Advertisement

Now based in Asia, George operates from his luxurious Moosh Mansion, where he continues to mentor bettors globally. Beyond racing tips, he’s built a growing lifestyle brand that includes Moosh Vodka, Moosh Thai silk pyjamas, and even his pet dog, Mini Moosh.

The now-viral Mooshtips Dance—a celebratory move performed after every major win—has become part of betting culture, with fans mimicking it across social media platforms.

Advertisement

When not delivering top-tier tips, George enjoys playing pool, cooking, reading, swimming, and writing. But horse racing remains his core passion—and one he’s mastered unlike anyone else.

As Mooshtips continues its rapid ascent, George White is proving that smart betting, backed by real insight, is not just possible—it’s powerful.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts