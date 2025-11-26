Three Notable Crypto Presales Expected to Draw Attention in 2025 During the Black Friday Period

Interest in crypto presale activity continues to rise as new projects introduce tools, incentives, and user-focused systems for the next cycle. Several teams have gained attention ahead of 2025 because they combine early funding with working features, steady development, and growing communities. The following five projects stand out across the presale crypto market for their progress and active ecosystems.

Advertisement

Mono Protocol: Leading the Web3 Crypto Presale Market

Mono Protocol enters 2025 as one of the most active names in the web3 crypto presale space. The Stage 18 raise has reached $3.51M of its $3.60M target at a token price of $0.0525. The projected launch value remains $0.500, placing the raise among the stronger entries in the presale coin category this year.

Advertisement

The project’s Black Friday event has been a major driver of recent activity. Every purchase made between 24–30 November receives a 100% bonus, doubling token allocations without any added requirements. This promotion has pushed interest across groups tracking crypto presale opportunities and created a limited window for early buyers.

Advertisement

Mono Protocol continues to expand its ecosystem through dashboard improvements, performance updates, and tools for developers. Its chain-abstraction model remains central to its design, giving builders a way to operate across multiple networks without complex bridges or routing systems. The Rewards Hub keeps users active with tasks, referrals, and bonus steps, supporting ongoing engagement during the pre sale cryptocurrency campaign.

WeWake Finance: A Walletless and Gasless Layer for Mass Adoption

WeWake Finance has become a consistent entry in discussions around cryptocurrency presales. The project sits at Stage 17 of 80 with $1.435M raised and a token price of $0.0340. The team fixed early dashboard issues and launched its own 100% Black Friday bonus, increasing interest across the presale.

Advertisement

WeWake uses a walletless and gasless Layer 2 structure. New users sign in through a social login rather than a seed phrase, lowering barriers that often affect Web3 adoption. The network removes the need for gas fees and provides a one-click onboarding system built for large-scale use.

The project also targets freelance payments. It allows workers to receive crypto instantly without setting up a traditional wallet. This approach places WeWake among crypto presale projects focused on solving practical issues that slow adoption.

Nexchain’s $12M Raise Signals Rising Confidence in Its AI-Driven L1 Vision

Nexchain has positioned itself as one of the top crypto presales of the year, now moving through Stage 30 with an impressive raise of $12,052,813 out of $14,025,000 at the current price of $0.12 per NEX. The project builds an AI-driven Layer-1 ecosystem for high-performance compute and real-world Web3 utility, which continues to attract strong investor demand. This week, Nexchain is running a limited Black Friday campaign with a 250% bonus, giving participants double tokens on every purchase and making this stage one of the most attractive entry points so far.

Market Outlook for 2025

These projects show how varied the crypto presale landscape has become. Mono Protocol leads with its Black Friday bonus and working network. Together, they form a group of presale crypto projects that will remain under watch in 2025.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.