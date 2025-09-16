Top 4 Performing Cryptos in September: Comparing BlockDAG, SUI, SEI, and CRO

One project capturing global attention is BlockDAG, which has secured over $405 million in its presale, placing it among the strongest fundraising achievements of 2025. Alongside it, SUI, SEI, and CRO are establishing themselves with strategies ranging from institutional adoption to technical improvements and multi-billion-dollar deals. This breakdown explores why these four remain in focus and why BlockDAG is seen as one of the top-performing cryptos right now.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG): Presale Power and Ecosystem Scale

Within the current market conversation, BlockDAG (BDAG) has taken a lead spot among the top-performing cryptos right now. Its ongoing presale offers a unique entry at $0.0013, despite Batch 30 already pricing coins at $0.03. With over 26.2 billion coins sold and funding surpassing $405 million, momentum is undeniable. The project also boasts more than 312,000 holders and 3 million miners on its X1 app.

Global operations are also advancing, with more than 19,800 ASIC miners shipped and an additional 2,000 going out weekly. Its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work framework combines Bitcoin-level security with scalable architecture capable of handling 10 blocks per second today and targeting 100 in the near term. Analysts forecast a listing at $0.05 and potential growth toward $1. Large-scale wallet purchases of $4.4M and $3.6M confirm that whales are paying close attention.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum still dominate headlines, BlockDAG is shaping the foundation for the next crypto surge. Anyone analyzing the top-performing cryptos right now would place BlockDAG high on the list due to its adoption scale, secured funding, and growth-focused framework.

2. SUI: Balancing Institutional Strength and Unlock Risks

Market watchers note SUI’s rise in the list of top-performing cryptos right now as institutional presence drives confidence. Recently priced near $3.39, it gained momentum when SUI Group Holdings acquired 102 million tokens worth about $344M, expanding its reserves and stabilizing sentiment. This purchase helped push prices from $3.20 to $3.40. However, a 44 million token unlock on October 1, around 1.23% of supply, could pressure prices unless offset by strong market demand.

Momentum indicators such as RSI and MACD lean positive, showing that SUI may sustain gains. Support remains near $3.40, while broader adoption continues to shape market perception. Though BlockDAG’s presale offers higher potential returns, SUI remains a key option in the list of top-performing cryptos right now due to its treasury growth and institutional trust.

3. SEI: Ecosystem Expansion and Technical Momentum

Conversations around the top-performing cryptos right now also highlight SEI. Recently trading around $0.296, SEI climbed 7.5% after breaking free from a prolonged descending wedge formation, signaling bullish potential. Resistance is now targeted at $0.37. Beyond charts, SEI’s growth is reinforced by the launch of Seiscan, a blockchain explorer tailored for its EVM layer by Etherscan, boosting transparency and developer confidence.

Technical support rests near $0.296, with resistance at $0.305–$0.320, offering clear trading opportunities. With infrastructure tools being rolled out and strong technical signals, SEI balances its position as a speculative yet promising Layer-1 candidate among the top-performing cryptos right now.

4. Cronos (CRO): Partnerships and Political Visibility

CRO holds a unique position in the conversation of top-performing cryptos right now by leveraging both political and strategic backing. Priced near $0.256, CRO jumped 15% after Trump Media & Technology Group acquired about 684.4 million tokens worth $105M in partnership with Crypto.com. This represents nearly 2% of its supply, with plans to stake tokens and integrate them into Trump’s platforms, such as Truth Social and Truth+. The strategy aims to expand engagement while building a $6.4B CRO treasury.

Such moves boost long-term confidence, even as political risks remain. With strategic integration and high-profile exposure, CRO secures its place on the list of top-performing cryptos right now.

Final Say

Analyzing the top-performing cryptos right now shows diverse stories unfolding across the market. SUI gains traction through institutional purchases despite unlock concerns. SEI builds momentum through technical breakouts and ecosystem upgrades. CRO advances through partnerships tied to political and strategic influence.

Yet, BlockDAG remains a standout case. With more than $405 million raised, over 26.2 billion coins sold, and a locked entry at $0.0013, it projects unmatched upside potential, including forecasts toward $1. This positions BDAG as a leading choice among the top-performing cryptos right now, supported by adoption, scale, and long-term growth possibilities.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication