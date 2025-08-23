Ozak AI ($OZ) has taken on the headlines with a $0.01 presale price and a projected $2 launch valuation. Assuming this price path is realized, the token would generate proportional returns of 200x, which is currently not possible on an equivalent scale with other major altcoins such as XRP, Solana, or Cardano. By incorporating a structured presale process, decentralized infrastructure, and a transparent tokenomics structure, Ozak AI stands as one of the most promising projects that will dominate the bull market in 2025.

Ozak AI has advanced through four presale stages, each building consistent value. The first stage set the token price at $0.001. It later rose to $0.002, then $0.003, $0.005 and now $0.01 in the current fourth stage. Stage five will see a doubling to $0.012, pointing out the project’s path.

In these stages, Ozak AI has generated a total of $2.21 million, of which 1.7 million $OZ tokens have been sold. The estimated presale timeline sees a future listing goal of $1, whereas the market commentary phrases an initial launch price of $2. There, anyone who invested at the early price of $0.005 could profit 200x the investment, a surpassing ROI compared to Solana POVs and above the monthly growth anticipated by XRP and Cardano by the end of 2022.

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Core Technology and Infrastructure

Ozak AI's foundation lies in the integration of AI tools with decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). Using blockchain and IPFS, the system distributes storage and data processing across multiple nodes. This design eliminates single points of failure and enhances security and reliability.

The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) is accurate in that it draws validated data from multiple trustless sources. The Ozak Prediction Agent automatically analyzes proprietary and external data to provide trustworthy real-time analytics.

A smart scan verification by Certik provides an additional level of security to the Ozak AI smart contracts. The external review ensures that the system is managed with compliance and security measures that are internationally accepted.

The successful partnership with SINT, HIVE and Weblume have boosted the presence of the project.

Tokenomics and Distribution

$OZ is a token with a deflationary model and a maximum supply of 10 billion units. Based on this, 3 billion tokens are set aside in presale, 3 billion tokens will be dedicated to the community and 2 billion tokens are set aside for the future. One billion is held by liquidity provision and the project team.

This transparent distribution balances early access with ecosystem sustainability. In addition, a $1 million giveaway is currently active. One hundred winners will share the pool, with eligibility requiring a minimum holding of $100 worth of $OZ during presale.

Outpacing Established Altcoins

Ozak AI's low entry point is an advantage compared to introducing eligible assets. Solana is trading above $150, and XRP and Cardano are trading above $0.50 and $0.40, respectively. The lower levels provide fewer exponential growth provisions. In contrast, an increase of Ozak AI will rise by 200 times as it grows from $0.005 to $2, a factor not as big as these proven altcoins.

The presale system, decentralized system, and transparent token allocation make Ozak AI a potential top contender in 2025's returns. At an entry price of $0.005 (the current price) and a launch price of $2, the token promises to surpass the current gains of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by the end of the year.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication