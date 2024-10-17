A credit card isn't just a financial tool. It can unlock a world of rewards and savings if you choose the right one. IndusInd Bank offers an impressive selection of credit cards designed to meet the different needs of customers, from frequent travellers and shoppers to business professionals and daily savers. Whether you are someone who values cashback on daily purchases, discounts on dining and travel, or curated shopping deals, IndusInd Bank Credit Cards have something for everyone.

Discussed below are some of the top credit card offers from IndusInd Bank you should know about. Learn about the irresistible cashback deals, valuable offers, and curated discounts that will help you make the most of your spending.

General offers on IndusInd Bank Credit Cards

When you apply for a credit card with IndusInd Bank, you can qualify for multiple rewards and offers, including:

1. Cashback and discounts

Via Swiggy

With IndusInd Bank credit cards, you can enjoy a 10% discount on Swiggy orders. This is perfect for those who order food online frequently and want additional savings. The steps to redeem this offer are simple:

Visit the Swiggy app or website

Select your favourite items and add them to the cart

Enter the promo code

Click on ‘Make Payment/Proceed to Pay’

Finally, pay via your IndusInd Bank credit card and enjoy the discount

Via EazyDiner

You also get a 15% instant discount up to ₹500 on EazyDiner, a popular dining reservation platform.

To get the 15% instant discount, you need to use PayEazy, EazyDiner's payment option, for online payments after dining, for takeaway orders, or even for home deliveries. A 15% discount is offered when you book through the portal and pay directly at the restaurant with your IndusInd Bank Credit Card. Just remember to upload your bill and charge slip for successful verification.

2. Exclusive deals

With the IndusInd Bank Credit Cards, you get access to trending deals from some of the popular brands every month. From luxury travel bags and the latest gadgets to perfumes and handbags, you can take advantage of exclusive prices on these items. Being part of this program means you are the first to know about these deals and can make purchases before the offers sell out.

3. Curated offers

Enjoy a customised shopping experience by getting exclusive deals that align with your preferences. Whether it's your favourite brand or that long-awaited product on your wish list, you can find irresistible offers designed just for you. Here's how to browse curated offers:

Visit the Indus Moments platform

Use filters to find exclusive offers on brands you love

With this feature, you can be confident that you will never miss out on deals that are perfect for your shopping habits.

4. Benefit from instant vouchers

You can buy instant vouchers, which you can utilise across categories such as:

Apparels and accessories

Cabs and travel

E-com and online shopping

Entertainment and magazines

Food and beverages

Gifting

Grocery and home needs

Health and fitness

Mobile and electronics

Note: Credit card offerings are subject to change, hence, check regularly for updated details.

Specific Offers on IndusInd Bank Credit Cards

Beyond the general offers, IndusInd Bank offers exclusive benefits that vary by card type. Here's a detailed look at some of the best credit cards you can instantly apply for online:

1. IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card

The Platinum RuPay Credit Card by IndusInd Bank is crafted to offer a combination of comfort and convenience. It is a UPI-enabled credit card that helps you earn reward points on both UPI and non-UPI transactions. It is highly beneficial for individuals who seek value in their everyday transactions.

Key offers and benefits

1% fuel surcharge waiver at petrol stations across India

Complementary personal air accident insurance (up to ₹25 lakh)

Protection against unauthorised transactions and counterfeit fraud under the 'Total Protect' program

Travel insurance coverage for delayed baggage, lost baggage, lost tickets, passport loss, and missed connections

2. IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card

The EazyDiner Credit Card is a must-have for foodies who love dining out. Whether you are at a 5-star restaurant or a local favourite, this card offers you great savings and exclusive access to top dining spots.

Key offers and benefits

10 reward points for every ₹100 spent on dining, entertainment, and shopping

2000 welcome bonus EazyPoints

25% to 50% off at 2000+ premium restaurants

1% surcharge waiver on fuel purchases across India

Two free movie tickets, each worth ₹200, every month on BookMyShow

Two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every calendar quarter

3. IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Visa/Master Credit Card

Enjoy fast, convenient, and secure daily purchases with the contactless feature of the Platinum Aura Edge Visa/Master Credit Card. Just tap your card at participating merchant locations and complete your payment instantly.

Key offers and benefits

Up to 8x reward points on specific merchant categories for every ₹100 spent

Choose from 4 customisable reward plans

1% surcharge waiver on fuel purchases across India

Best-in-class privileges in dining, lifestyle, travel, and more

4. IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card

The Legend Credit Card is designed for premium users who value luxury, lifestyle benefits, and superior travel experiences. This card offers exclusive concierge services, lounge access, and high rewards for everyday spending.

Key offers and benefits

Credit card reward points for every ₹100 spent

4,000 bonus reward points on spending ₹6,00,000 or more within a year from card issuance

Access to 600+ airport lounges around the world with a complimentary ‘Priority Pass’

1.8% discounted foreign currency mark-up

24/7 concierge services for assistance with travel, dining, and exclusive lifestyle experiences

5. IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card

India's first interactive credit card, the Nexxt Credit Card by IndusInd Bank, offers high convenience in how you choose to pay. There are in-built LED lights and buttons that help you switch between multiple payment options. You can apply your reward points for transactions, switch to Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs), or simply pay via the credit option.

Key offers and benefits

Every ₹150 spent = 1 reward point

A 1% fuel surcharge waiver at petrol stations across India

Protection against fraudulent transactions with ‘Total Protect’ coverage

Up to two complimentary movie tickets monthly via BookMyShow

Comprehensive travel insurance for a safe and stress-free journey

To sum up

IndusInd Bank credit cards come with countless benefits that fulfil the needs of different customers. From cashback offers on everyday purchases to exclusive deals on luxury items, there are several options to save and earn rewards. Additional perks like dining discounts, travel benefits, and customised shopping experiences make these cards even more attractive.

You can get an IndusInd Bank Credit Card without even visiting the bank. All you have to do is apply online via the bank's website. Enter your personal details, select the best offer that appears, and have your new credit card delivered directly to your doorstep!

