Trading Apps: Access to Domestic and International Markets

For years, most Indian investors kept their portfolios entirely domestic, largely because international investing meant paperwork, foreign brokerage accounts, and a fair amount of hassle. That's shifted considerably. Global Investing has become far more accessible, and a growing number of investors now want exposure to companies and markets that simply don't exist within India's own exchanges.

Advertisement

What Global Investing Actually Offers

Advertisement

Adding international stocks to a portfolio isn't just about chasing returns from a different market. It's about accessing businesses that shape entire industries globally, names that don't have a domestic equivalent on Indian exchanges. It also introduces genuine diversification, since international markets don't always move in step with Indian markets, which can soften the impact when domestic conditions turn volatile.

Advertisement

Getting Started Through HDFC Sky

HDFC Sky offers a dedicated global investing feature that lets users access international markets directly through the same platform already used for domestic trading. This removes a significant barrier that used to exist, since investors previously needed separate accounts, separate logins, and separate processes just to hold a single international stock alongside their Indian portfolio.

Advertisement

Enable Global Investing on Your Account

Getting started typically involves activating the global investing feature within an existing HDFC Sky account. Since the core account and KYC are already in place for domestic trading, this step tends to be quicker than opening an entirely new account from scratch elsewhere.

Fund Your Global Account

Once enabled, funds need to be allocated specifically for international investing, following the applicable regulatory limits under India's foreign investment framework. This part matters, since there are annual limits on how much can be remitted abroad for investment purposes, and staying within them is a compliance requirement rather than a suggestion.

Research and Select Stocks

International markets bring a much wider universe of companies to consider, which makes research tools genuinely useful rather than optional. HDFC Sky's platform provides access to global stock information, letting investors compare companies across sectors and geographies before deciding where to allocate capital.

Place Your Order

Buying an international stock through the platform follows a process similar to domestic trading, searching for the stock, choosing quantity, and executing the order, though settlement timelines and market hours will follow the rules of whichever exchange the stock trades on rather than NSE or BSE timing.

Why an Online Trading App Makes This Manageable

None of this would feel practical without a capable online trading app tying domestic and international holdings together in one place. Switching between two separate platforms just to check a portfolio's full picture creates unnecessary friction, and having everything visible within a single dashboard makes it far easier to track overall exposure, rebalance when needed, and stay aware of currency movements affecting international holdings.

Currency and Tax Considerations Worth Knowing

International investments carry currency risk alongside market risk, since returns are affected by exchange rate movements between the rupee and the foreign currency involved. Tax treatment also differs from domestic equity, and gains are typically taxed differently depending on holding period and applicable regulations, which is worth understanding clearly before committing meaningful capital abroad.

Building a Balanced Global Allocation

International investment is best utilized as part of a bigger strategy rather than as a full replacement for local assets. The majority of investors benefit from increased diversity without giving up on the market they are most comfortable with by considering international exposure as a small, strategic piece of a portfolio that is largely focused on India. Over time, it becomes much easier to build and maintain that balance with the aid of a platform like HDFC Sky.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article provided by a third-party source. The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the views, opinions, or editorial stance of The Tribune in any manner. The app(s) mentioned herein may involve financial commitments and could potentially be habit-forming. Users are strongly advised to exercise discretion and conduct their own due diligence before use. Engagement with the app is entirely at your own risk. The Tribune shall not be held responsible or liable for any loss, damage, or consequence of any nature arising from the use of, access to, or reliance on the app or any content presented in this article.