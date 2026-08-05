Traya Hair Test Report Highlights Stress Trends Across Indian Metropolitan Cities

West Bengal men report the second highest level of high stress among all states in the 4.9 lakh strong Traya Hair Test Report

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Kolkata carries a reputation for taking life at its own pace: the adda, the long lunch, the unhurried afternoon. Its men tell a different story. According to the Traya Hair Test Report, an analysis of 4,89,721 hair test responses from men across 20 states and 50 cities, Kolkata is India's second most stressed major metro, with 9.6% of its men reporting high stress, a figure exceeded among the big metros only by Chennai at 9.9%.

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The comparison with the cities that dominate India's stress conversation is striking. Kolkata's 9.6% high stress comfortably exceeds Bengaluru at 7.8%, Delhi at 7.3% and Mumbai at 7.1%, and sits well above the national average of 7.7%. Measured by combined high and moderate stress, 61.5% of Kolkata's men report carrying the load, effectively level with Bengaluru and behind only Chennai and Hyderabad among major metros.

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The state mirrors the city

West Bengal as a whole records the second highest share of high stress among all Indian states at 9.7%, behind only Tamil Nadu at 10.2% and ahead of Andhra Pradesh at 9.6% and Telangana at 9.1%. The pattern extends beyond the capital: in Siliguri, the state's northern hub, 9.3% of men report high stress, keeping the smaller city near the top of the national table as well.

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The report is built on 19,067 responses from Kolkata and 27,009 from West Bengal overall, among the larger regional samples in the dataset, which gives the finding a solidity that small surveys cannot offer.

The Traya sleep findings: kinder than stress

The East's sleep numbers are less severe than its stress numbers, though hardly restful. 23.5% of Kolkata's men report disturbed sleep, above the national average of 22.1% but well short of Chennai's table topping 30.9%, and a further 8.8% report slight problems during the night. Roughly a third of the city, in other words, is not sleeping peacefully, even as its stress readings run hotter than nearly everywhere else.

The finding redraws a familiar map. India's burnout conversation has been owned by Bengaluru's traffic, Mumbai's locals and Delhi's everything, with Kolkata cast as the city that opted out of the race. The data suggests the opposite: the race is being run in Kolkata too, just with less noise about it. Whether the driver is economic pressure, the particular strain of a city whose ambitions outrun its opportunities, or simply an honesty in how Bengali men answer questions, the numbers place the East firmly inside a national story it is usually left out of.

The full report, including complete state and city tables, is available on the Traya newsroom at traya.health/newsroom, along with the latest Traya news and updates.

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