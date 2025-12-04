Tripdust Introduces Three Coral Island Day Experiences Tailored for Indian Tourists

Coral Island is a haven of tranquility. Many destinations are beautiful, but few radiate the serene calmness that Coral Island does. With its soft, sandy beaches, it feels like a place where time gently slows, where you could drift away from the world for years. The experiences offered by Tripdust, India's fastest-growing brand of travel experiences, will enable Indian tourists to enjoy the moments with their friends and family while providing them with the most relaxed, warm, and fun adventuring experience possible.

Three Packages to Choose From

Every traveler arrives with a unique set of expectations, and Tripdust ensures each experience respects that individually.

1. Coral Island Standard Package

For only ฿150 per person, the Coral Island Standard Package is a perfect choice for a peaceful and well-organised island escape for families and casual explorers. The day starts with an easy and comfortable hotel pickup at an interval between 9:00 AM and 9:30 AM, and then a scenic speedboat ride to the Coral Island’s coast. After spending time on the island, the guests are taken back to Pattaya, where they will be treated to a delicious Indian buffet lunch at the vibrant H2O Pool Party place. The lunch consists of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Then there is a relaxed drop-off back to the hotel. The whole experience is simple, and it is simply great joy right in the middle of paradise.

2. Coral Island Mini Package

The Coral Island Mini Package, priced at ฿1,650 per person, is designed for those who love to take their adventures to the next level, guaranteeing a day packed with thrills while still enjoying the luxury. Travelers are treated to pickup and drop-off service plus two amazing water activities, parasailing and an exhilarating underwater walk. Professional pictures and videos are taken to preserve the magic of being amidst the sea creatures. A comforting Indian buffet lunch is served after the excitement, and it is an experience that combines the rush of adrenaline with the comfort and attention that Indian travelers like.

3. Coral Island Premier All-Inclusive Package

The Coral Island Premier All-Inclusive Package has benefits for guests who prefer a seamless experience on Coral Island. For ฿1,900 per person, the package offers access to every highlight, including the following: complimentary pickup from hotel or private transport; boat ride to coral island, exclusive access to beaches; all-inclusive water sports adventure, parasailing, sea walking, jet skiing, and banana boat ride.

Guests are also given beach chairs for relaxation and professionally captured sea-walk memories, and then a satisfying Indian buffet lunch at H2O Pool party before a comfortable hotel drop-off. The package represents what Coral Island can be in the most complete way - thrilling, carefree, luxurious, and unforgettable.

At Tripdust, every moment of your Coral Island Pattaya trip is meant to be memorable and safe.

Tripdust, founded by Litesh Dhir and Bharat Dua, understands exactly what Indian families and groups need during vacations: well-planned itineraries, warm hospitality, clear communication, and unforgettable moments that make the trip truly worthwhile. Tripdust effortlessly transforms the day trip into a story that you would love to experience again and again.

About Tripdust

Tripdust is transforming travel for Indians by making it not just safer and easier but also emotionally rewarding. The company will soon be personalizing travel experiences in the most popular destinations in Thailand, namely, Pattaya, Bangkok, and Phuket, covering the entire Southeast Asia with the trip. Every trip plan is carefully crafted to combine fun and comfort, and the result is that the travelers come back not only with pictures but also with stories to tell and share with their friends.

