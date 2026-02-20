Union Budget 2026: Key Highlights and Sectoral Implications

The Union Budget for 2026 presented on February 1st, 2026. It covers the government’s revenue, expenditure, fiscal deficit and economic goals and changes for the upcoming fiscal year. In this article, we cover the major Budget 2026 takeaways for taxpayers, investors and other sectors of the economy.

Advertisement

Economic Indicators

Advertisement

The financial targets set in the Budget 2026-27 are to support economic growth, maintain fiscal discipline and ensure financial stability. Some of the key financial estimates are:

Advertisement

GDP growth projected to be at 6.8% to 7.2% from moderating from previous year’s GDP with the focus on a stable growth.

Capital expenditure (Capex) is estimated to be at INR 12.2 lakh crore, focusing on infrastructure and long-term growth drivers.

Revenue expenditure is estimated at INR 41.3 lakh crore, reflecting the ongoing spending commitments.

Fiscal Deficit is targeted to be at 4.3%.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to ease at 55.6%, pointing to improving macro stability.

What Goods or Services Will Become Affordable After Budget 2026-27?

This year’s budget announced full BCD exemptions and reductions on life-saving medicines. Reductions on select goods and services were also announced, making them more affordable for consumers. Here’s a list of goods and services that will be cheaper in this financial year.

Advertisement

Healthcare: Full Basic Customs Duty (BCD) exemption on multiple cancer medicines and rare disease medicines which brings the total number of 129 critical medicines to be exempt from BCD.

Full Basic Customs Duty (BCD) exemption on multiple cancer medicines and rare disease medicines which brings the total number of 129 critical medicines to be exempt from BCD. Consumer Electronics: Reduced duties on components used in mobile phones, tablets and microwave oven parts.

Reduced duties on components used in mobile phones, tablets and microwave oven parts. Renewables/EVs: Solar panels (sodium antimonate) and Lithium-Ion batteries are fully exempt from BCD.

Solar panels (sodium antimonate) and Lithium-Ion batteries are fully exempt from BCD. Apparel/Footwear: Duty-free imports announced for finished leather/ synthetic footwear. These benefits are also extended to raw materials which are expected to keep the consumer prices in check while supporting manufacturing.

Duty-free imports announced for finished leather/ synthetic footwear. These benefits are also extended to raw materials which are expected to keep the consumer prices in check while supporting manufacturing. Food/ Seafood: Certain seafood imports will now be duty-free, which could benefit both fishermen and consumers.

Certain seafood imports will now be duty-free, which could benefit both fishermen and consumers. Energy and Personal Imports: Duty reductions on biogas-blended CNG. Items brought in for personal use will now attract a lower import duty to ease everyday costs.

Tax-Related Reforms

To ease the burden on taxpayers, the Budget 2026-27 has introduced several reforms and tax adjustments.

Reduce TCS rate on sale of overseas tour program package to 2%.

A single window filing system for senior citizens to simplify TDS declarations.

A one-time six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers and NRIs. NRIs can use dedicated NRI accounts to manage remittances, income in India, and overseas transfers in line with updated compliance norms.

Lower TCS for education and medical remittances under the LRS framework.

A digital platform for international passengers to declare and pay duties.

Automated process to be enabled for a lower or nil deduction certificate for ITR filing.

For investors, higher Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options.

Share buybacks will now be treated as capital gains, increasing tax liability for promoters.

Sector-Wise Policy Announcements

The Budget, also referred to as the Annual Financial Statement of 2026-27, has outlined initiatives for key sectors to drive growth, generate employment, and strengthen India’s infrastructure.

Biopharma: This budget has announced the Biopharma SHAKTI scheme with an INR 10,000 crore grant for strengthening production of biologics and biosimilars.

This budget has announced the Biopharma SHAKTI scheme with an INR 10,000 crore grant for strengthening production of biologics and biosimilars. Semiconductors: The launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 to produce equipment and materials.

The launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 to produce equipment and materials. Electronics Components: A total outlay of INR 40,000 crore to be provided, with a key focus on expanding the domestic production capacity.

A total outlay of INR 40,000 crore to be provided, with a key focus on expanding the domestic production capacity. Rare Earth Magnets: The government will focus on developing dedicated corridors for mining, processing, and magnet production.

The government will focus on developing dedicated corridors for mining, processing, and magnet production. Chemicals: Three plug-and-play parks to be constructed via the state challenge model for speciality chemicals.

Three plug-and-play parks to be constructed via the state challenge model for speciality chemicals. Textiles: Budget 2026-27 has announced a five-part integrated program to enhance competitiveness, self-reliance, and employment in this labour-intensive industry.

Budget 2026-27 has announced a five-part integrated program to enhance competitiveness, self-reliance, and employment in this labour-intensive industry. Infrastructure: The union budget aims to allocate capital expenditure for the development of new freight corridors, waterways, coastal shipping, and seaplane support.

The union budget aims to allocate capital expenditure for the development of new freight corridors, waterways, coastal shipping, and seaplane support. Education: Four new or upgraded facilities, five university townships along industrial routes, STEM hostels for girls in each district, and expanded allied health programs.

Four new or upgraded facilities, five university townships along industrial routes, STEM hostels for girls in each district, and expanded allied health programs. Health: Key initiatives include the development of the World Health Organization Global Traditional Medicine Centre, the establishment of new Ayurveda institutes, upgrades to Ministry of AYUSH pharmacies and testing labs, and expanded training for allied health professionals.

Conclusion

The Union Budget 2026-27 brings fiscal discipline and regulatory reforms with a focus on taxation, infrastructure, MSMEs, and priority sectors. Keeping a lower compliance friction, targeted sector support, and calibrated tax measures. A premium savings account can help manage your funds efficiently while aligning with your financial goals.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.