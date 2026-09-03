US Department Stores Average 894 Coupons Per Store, Highest Among Categories: HotDeals Data

Not all product categories generate coupons the same way. Some spread a modest number of codes across thousands of merchants; others concentrate a massive volume of codes among a small handful of retailers. According to data from HotDeals, a verified coupon platform where real users test promo codes so shoppers don't have to, the clearest example of that second pattern is department stores — just 102 merchants in this category collectively carry 91,157 active codes, an average of roughly 894 codes per merchant, far above any other category tracked.

Key Findings

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Department Store merchants average roughly 894 active codes each — the highest of any category, despite having only 102 merchants total

Clothing & Shoes has the largest overall code volume, with 219,635 active codes across 4,860 merchants

Health & Beauty and Computers & Software also carry high total code volumes (179,498 and 110,551 active codes respectively)

Most categories cluster in a fairly narrow range of 13 to 27 codes per merchant, with Department Store as a dramatic outlier above that band

Categories with the lowest codes-per-merchant ratio include Restaurants & Dining (8.8) and Automotive (13.5), reflecting a wider spread of merchants each carrying fewer individual codes

Coupon volume by category does not track merchant count directly — several categories with fewer merchants carry disproportionately high code volume

Methodology

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This snapshot reflects active promotions and codes tracked internally by HotDeals across more than 20 retail categories, based on merchant count, active promotion count, and active code count as currently recorded. This is a single-point snapshot rather than a multi-month trend — tracking category-level change over time would require comparing this data against future snapshots, which HotDeals.com plans to do in future analyses.

Where Coupon Volume Concentrates

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Looking at total active codes by category, a handful of categories account for a disproportionate share of overall volume:

Clothing & Shoes: 219,635 active codes (4,860 merchants)

Health & Beauty: 179,498 active codes (4,156 merchants)

Computers & Software: 110,551 active codes (3,151 merchants)

Sports & Outdoors: 91,286 active codes (4,176 merchants)

Department Store: 91,157 active codes (102 merchants)

Home & Garden: 78,619 active codes (2,892 merchants)

Entertainment: 56,333 active codes (3,196 merchants)

Clothing & Shoes and Health & Beauty lead on raw volume, which tracks with both categories also having some of the highest merchant counts in the entire dataset. Sports & Outdoors follows a similar pattern — a large merchant base contributing to a large total. Department Store is the clear outlier in this list: it reaches a volume comparable to Home & Garden and Sports & Outdoors with a tiny fraction of the merchant count behind it.

Why Department Stores Look So Different

Dividing active codes by merchant count for each category reveals a much wider spread than raw totals suggest:

Department Store: Rs 894 codes per merchant

Baby & Kids: Rs 45.4 codes per merchant

Clothing & Shoes: Rs 45.2 codes per merchant

Health & Beauty: Rs 43.2 codes per merchant

Pets: Rs 39.4 codes per merchant

Computers & Software: Rs 35.1 codes per merchant

Home & Garden: Rs 27.2 codes per merchant

Electronics: Rs 27.4 codes per merchant

Office Supplies: Rs 25.3 codes per merchant

Grocery & Food: Rs 22.8 codes per merchant

Sports & Outdoors: Rs 21.9 codes per merchant

Games & Toys: Rs 20.8 codes per merchant

Travel: Rs 20.75 codes per merchant

Entertainment: Rs 17.6 codes per merchant

Automotive: Rs 13.5 codes per merchant

Restaurants & Dining: Rs 8.8 codes per merchant

The Department Store category's average is nearly 20 times higher than the next closest category, Baby & Kids. That gap is consistent with how the category is structured — a small number of large, multi-department retailers each running many simultaneous promotions across their full catalog, rather than a broad base of independent merchants each running one or two codes at a time. A single department store chain might carry active codes across dozens of subcategories — apparel, home goods, electronics, beauty — all counted under one merchant, which naturally inflates the per-merchant average far beyond what a category built from thousands of smaller, single-category merchants would produce.

Outside of that one outlier, most categories actually cluster in a fairly narrow band. Categories like Home & Garden, Electronics, Office Supplies, and Grocery & Food all fall somewhere between roughly 22 and 27 codes per merchant — different total volumes, but a similar underlying density once merchant count is accounted for. That consistency suggests a kind of baseline behavior across most retail categories, one that Department Store simply doesn't follow.

At the other end, Restaurants & Dining and Automotive sit well below that band, at 8.8 and 13.5 codes per merchant respectively. Both categories are made up of a large number of individual, often smaller or regional merchants, each typically running only a handful of active promotions at a time rather than the broader, catalog-wide promotions seen in categories like Department Store or Health & Beauty.

What This Means for Shoppers

A category having a high total code count doesn't necessarily mean any single merchant in it has many active promotions — Clothing & Shoes' volume comes from breadth across thousands of merchants, not depth within a few

Department stores are the exception where both hold true: comparatively few merchants, but an unusually high number of codes per merchant, so a single department store search is more likely to surface multiple active options

Categories with lower codes-per-merchant ratios, like restaurants and automotive, may require more targeted searching for a specific merchant's current promotion rather than expecting many options to compare

Most other categories fall into a fairly consistent middle range, meaning the number of codes available for a given merchant is more predictable outside of the Department Store outlier

Final Takeaway

Coupon volume by category isn't just a function of how many merchants operate in that space — it also reflects how those merchants structure their promotions. Department stores show that a small number of merchants can still generate a category-leading volume of codes, while categories with far more individual merchants, like restaurants and automotive, tend to spread a comparatively modest number of codes more thinly across the field. Most categories in between settle into a fairly consistent range, making Department Store less a sign of where discounts are biggest and more a reflection of how differently that category's retailers are built.

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