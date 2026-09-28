Varicose Veins: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Considerations

What may begin as a few visible veins can sometimes signal an underlying problem with the way blood is flowing through the legs. Today, advances in Interventional Radiology are offering patients alternatives to conventional surgery.

For many people, varicose veins begin almost unnoticed. A few blue or purple veins appear around the calf or thigh. There may be some heaviness in the legs after a long day, occasional swelling around the ankles or cramps at night. Because these symptoms are often attributed to age, standing for long hours or simple fatigue, medical attention is frequently delayed.

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But varicose veins are not merely a cosmetic concern.

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They develop when the valves inside the veins of the legs become weak or stop working effectively. These valves normally help blood travel upwards towards the heart and prevent it from flowing backwards. When they become faulty, blood can pool in the veins, increasing pressure and gradually causing them to enlarge and become twisted.

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For some patients, the condition remains largely cosmetic. For others, it can cause persistent aching, heaviness, swelling, itching, skin changes and night cramps. In more advanced cases, untreated venous disease may be associated with skin discoloration, ulcers or bleeding.

“People often tolerate these symptoms for years because they assume that varicose veins are simply something they have to live with,” says Dr. Tegbir Singh Sidhu, Principal Consultant – Interventional Radiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali. “The important thing is to identify the underlying venous problem and understand that treatment today does not necessarily mean traditional surgery.”

Looking Beyond the Visible Vein

One of the important developments in the management of varicose veins has been the shift towards minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

A Doppler ultrasound is generally an important first step in assessing the veins. It can show where abnormal blood flow or venous reflux is occurring and helps the specialist understand the patient's individual vein anatomy. This assessment is crucial because the most visible vein is not always the source of the problem.

Depending on the findings, several treatment approaches may be considered.

Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) uses controlled laser energy to close the faulty vein from within. A thin fibre is introduced through a small puncture under ultrasound guidance, and the treated vein is subsequently bypassed by blood flowing through healthier veins.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) works on a similar principle, using radiofrequency energy to close the abnormal vein. Both EVLA and RFA are established endovenous techniques and can generally be performed without the large incisions associated with traditional vein-stripping surgery.

There is also another option for appropriately selected patients: VenaSeal, a cyanoacrylate medical adhesive system. Instead of using thermal energy, the procedure delivers medical adhesive through a catheter to seal the diseased superficial vein. This approach can avoid the heat used in laser and radiofrequency treatment and may require less local anaesthetic than thermal ablation.

The choice, however, is not simply about selecting the newest technology.

“The treatment has to be individualised,” explains Dr. Sidhu. “The Doppler findings, the location and extent of venous reflux, the patient's symptoms and overall health all have to be considered before deciding which approach is appropriate.”

Recovery Can Be Different Today

For appropriately selected patients, minimally invasive venous procedures can offer a considerably different experience from traditional surgery. They are performed through a small access point, usually under ultrasound guidance, and many patients can walk soon after treatment. Depending on the procedure and the individual's clinical circumstances, patients may be able to return home on the same day.

That does not mean every patient needs an intervention. Some people with mild disease may be managed conservatively, while others may require treatment because of persistent symptoms or complications. Medical assessment remains the key to making that decision.

Don't Ignore What Your Legs Are Telling You

There are simple measures that can support leg health: regular walking, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding prolonged periods of standing or sitting and taking movement breaks during the day. Leg elevation may also help with swelling in some people, while compression therapy may be advised in selected cases.

But lifestyle measures should not become a reason to ignore persistent symptoms.

If visible veins are accompanied by continuing pain, swelling, heaviness, skin changes or recurrent cramps, a medical evaluation can help establish whether there is an underlying venous problem.

The good news is that patients today have more choices than they once did. From established techniques such as EVLA and RFA to non-thermal options such as VenaSeal, modern venous treatment is increasingly focused on treating the underlying problem while minimising the disruption to a patient's everyday life.

For patients living with uncomfortable or progressive varicose veins, the first step may simply be to have the condition properly assessed—and to discuss all appropriate treatment options with an experienced specialist.

For consultation and further information: 7253000444

www.drtegbirsidhu.com

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