Ways to Support Immunity and Maintain Energy Levels During Chemotherapy

Undergoing chemotherapy can be physically and emotionally challenging. Despite being one of the highly effective cancer treatments, it usually lowers the body’s defense, as well as leads to fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, and increased susceptibility to infections.

Advertisement

Recovery becomes more difficult when patients feel exhausted in body and mind. It is possible to boost immunity and keep high levels of energy while under medication by adopting good lifestyle practices and seeking medical advice.

Advertisement

Strengthening the Immune System

Chemotherapy leads to a low WBC count, and these cells are important in the fight against infections. For the body to feel healthy and carry out normal functions, it needs a diet that contains a lot of nutrients. Consuming fresh fruits, leafy vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins helps the body regain its strength. Antioxidant-rich foods like berries, nuts, and green tea can also help combat oxidative stress caused by treatment.

Advertisement

Hydration is equally important. Toxins are eliminated, and the body is assisted in recovering by drinking enough water all day. Gut health, which is directly related to immune function, can be improved by including probiotics like yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods. Patients should consult their oncologists before taking supplements to ensure they do not interfere with chemotherapy drugs.

Managing Energy Levels

Among the side effects of cancer treatment, tiredness is very common. Although it may appear that resting completely is the solution, engaging in some low-intensity exercises like yoga, stretching, or short walks can be beneficial in terms of regaining strength and enhancing mood. Gentle exercise boosts blood circulation, reduces stress, and enhances sleep quality.

Advertisement

Energy control is also dependent on nutrition. To ensure that there is a continuous supply of energy, it is advisable for one to consume small meals after every few hours, which should contain proteins, good fats, and carbohydrates with a low glycemic index.

It is advisable that patients do not consume too much caffeine, processed foods, or sugary snacks because they can lead to unexpected energy drops. Establishing a regular sleep routine with relaxation practices like meditation or deep breathing can also reduce fatigue.

Emotional and Mental Wellness

While many know the physical side effects, not many know about the psychological effects of chemotherapy. Chemotherapy-induced psychological distress can affect the immune system through stress, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion. Patients can become more resilient and motivated through relaxation techniques, counseling, journaling, or joining a cancer support group. Emotional well-being strengthens the mind-body connection, which supports overall healing.

Hygiene and Safety Precautions

It is important to practice good hygiene because immunity is lowered. To lower the chances of getting infected, one should wash hands regularly, stay out of crowded/poorly ventilated areas, and eat meals that are thoroughly cooked.

In addition, some vaccinations may be advised by the doctors for extra protection. Patients are supposed to inform their healthcare team as soon as possible if they experience any strange signs such as high temperature, throat pain, and continuous cough.

Conclusion

To enhance immunity and sustain energy levels while undergoing chemotherapy, one needs to adopt a holistic strategy comprising nutrition, hydration, exercise, psychological health, and safety.

Patients can increase their ability to cope and have a better life by following simple measures like listening to their body, adopting healthy eating and exercising habits, and seeing a doctor when necessary.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.