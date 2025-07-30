WeWake Presale Gains Attention Amid Market Interest in Litecoin

Litecoin eyes a $165 breakout amid a bullish technical setup, supported by a long-term trendline and rising market interest.

WeWake launches a walletless Layer 2 with smart wallets, social logins, and gasless dApp onboarding for non-technical users.

The WeWake presale funds its zk-rollup chain, Paymaster system, and SDK tools, with the whitepaper now publicly released.

Litecoin is trading near $113 and is approaching a critical resistance level at $165. Analysts show increased interest in Litecoin as its price structure forms a seven-year triangle pattern. At the same time, a new presale project, WeWake has launched a wallet-free crypto ecosystem and released its official whitepaper, drawing attention across the blockchain sector. WeWake’s ongoing crypto presale is gaining traction while Litecoin continues to hold its long-term support trendline and aims for a technical breakout.

Litecoin Builds Momentum Near Long-Term Resistance

Litecoin (LTC) is showing renewed strength as it holds above the $110 zone and attempts to break out from a symmetrical triangle. Analysts have tracked the formation of this structure with support near $85 and resistance around $165. The triangle setup has remained valid through several market cycles, and a move above $165 could trigger further upside.

Technical indicators such as the RSI and MACD continue to support bullish momentum. RSI values between 55 and 64 suggest ongoing upward movement without overbought conditions. The MACD has also registered a recent bullish crossover, which some traders view as a signal of continuation.

Source: TradingView

Trading volume near the $113 to $115 zone is being closely monitored. A rise in volume above this resistance could push Litecoin towards the $120 level in the short term. If momentum is sustained, price targets of $225 or higher are being discussed by some market observers. Support levels near $100 remain key, with the 21-day SMA acting as a short-term price floor. A drop below this level could test lower support zones, though momentum remains positive.

WeWake Launches Walletless Crypto Onboarding with New Whitepaper

WeWake has launched a new approach to blockchain onboarding by removing the need for wallets, gas fees, or extensions. The WeWake ecosystem runs on a zk-rollup Layer 2 blockchain and uses ERC-4337 smart wallets created through simple Google or Telegram login. The project aims to enable a smooth transition into Web3, especially for non-technical users.

According to the whitepaper, WeWake operates without the standard barriers like seed phrases or upfront ETH payments. Instead, it uses a Paymaster system that sponsors gas fees and lets dApps handle transactions without user-side setup. The integration of OAuth and MPC (multi-party computation) ensures security while maintaining ease of use.

WeWake provides SDKs for developers to integrate these features into their platforms quickly. This includes DeFi tools, NFT minting, and social dApps. The onboarding experience mimics Web2 standards while using blockchain infrastructure. The project’s architecture is built for developers and public users alike, aiming to grow Web3 adoption across industries.

The whitepaper also outlines a modular rollup structure, supporting Uniswap integrations and Telegram Mini Apps. Early access is being offered through the ongoing presale, which funds development and ecosystem expansion.

WeWake Presale Powers New Web3 Ecosystem Growth

WeWake’s presale is funding its Layer 2 blockchain and Paymaster infrastructure. The total supply of WAKE tokens is set at 308,726,951, with 32% allocated to the presale. Other allocations include staking rewards, governance, liquidity, marketing, and ecosystem support. Token holders can participate in governance, receive swap rewards, and stake to earn validator incentives.

The roadmap shows a phased rollout, starting with development in Q4 2025. The public testnet will be live in Q1 2026 with walletless login and a sandbox for Paymaster APIs. Mainnet is expected to launch by mid-2026, with Telegram Mini App support and DAO governance features.

Furthermore, WeWake plans to integrate with major dApps and onboard Web2 users through social bots and SDKs. The Paymaster system will sponsor gas for supported applications, helping users transact without holding ETH or other base tokens.

