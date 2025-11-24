Whales hunt bargains when fear peaks, and the Fear and Greed Index just hit 15 for the third time in 2025. History shows XRP doubled the last time sentiment sank this low, yet the token still fights to reclaim its 200-day EMA after a 3.5% daily drop to the $2.1 zone. Smart money now splits flows: some load Ripple (XRP) betting on RLUSD growth and the new Canary Capital ETF that already holds $257 million, while heavier bags quietly fill Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 before Phase 6 sells out completely.

Ripple (XRP) Clings to $2.1 Support as Uncertainty Lingers

XRP trades at the $2.1 level that has held as support multiple times, but volume surged 70% amid $1 billion in liquidations across the market on November 18. The Fear and Greed Index at 15 signals extreme fear, matching levels that preceded sharp recoveries earlier this year.

RLUSD stablecoin reached $1 billion market cap and the Canary Capital spot ETF attracted $257 million, showing institutional interest persists. Still, XRP must clear the 200-day EMA to confirm bulls confidence, and Federal Reserve uncertainty around December rate cuts keeps the path cloudy. Whales accumulate, yet the breakout remains unconfirmed.

Mutuum Finance Phase 6 95% Filled – Whales Secure Final Tickets at $0.035

Phase 6 is now 95% allocated. The presale has raised $18,850,000 from 18,120 holders and counting. When this stage closes, expected within a few days, the price rises to $0.04, forcing late entrants to pay 14.3% more for identical tokens. Early participants from Phase 1 already sit on 250% paper gains at the current pricing. Buyers entering today still capture approximately 400% upside to the planned $0.06 listing price. Whales understand the math and have pushed daily volumes higher as the cheapest entry vanishes.

Over-Collateralized Stablecoin Positions MUTM for Dominance

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch an on-demand, over-collateralized stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. All interest generated flows straight to treasury, creating permanent buy pressure on MUTM while giving users a rock-solid value anchor for lending and borrowing.

Unlike algorithmic experiments that collapsed, this model uses real lending reserves, eliminating depeg risk. Whales recognize the flywheel: more volume equals more revenue equals more MUTM bought and distributed to stakers. This is engineered scarcity dressed as utility, exactly what the next bull run rewards.

Card Purchases Remove Final Friction

The team confirmed Layer-2 scaling integration to slash fees and speed transactions without sacrificing security. Users can also now purchase MUTM tokens directly with card and no limits whatever. This helps expand the projects reach to all types of investors from DeFi natives to crypto newbies looking to buy the next hot crypto. Combined with the live dashboard showing top 50 holders and daily 24-hour leaderboard that awards $500 MUTM to the #1 contributor each day (reset 00:00 UTC), participation has exploded. In the last 24 hours, the top 3 investors bought $1759.68, $1,370.70, $1,283.28, and $1128.64 worth of MUTM.

Mutuum Finance confirmed the V1 protocol launches on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025 , delivering liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidator bot from day one. ETH and USDT go live first, with more assets added post-testing.

Ripple (XRP) may bounce, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) already delivers working yield mechanics, audited code, and a stablecoin revenue engine before mainnet. The best crypto to buy, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) now sits at $0.035 for only a few more days. Phase 6 ends, price jumps, opportunity closes. Whales know this.

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.