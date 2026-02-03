Bitcoin ETFs are seeing capital leave, while traders rotate toward smaller assets with clearer upside. This change is forcing many investors to reevaluate the best crypto to buy now instead of relying on large-cap momentum.

Advertisement

When capital exits passive products, it often moves toward active opportunities. This is why presales like Deepsnitch AI are gaining attention. Traders looking for the best crypto to buy now are focusing on access, usability, and timing rather than hype.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bitcoin ETF outflows change risk appetite

Recent data shows that dollar-weighted investor returns for BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust have turned negative. Although early investors remain in profit, larger inflows at higher prices erased huge gains.

Nearly $1.1 billion exited Bitcoin funds since February 2, with total crypto fund outflows reaching $1.73 billion. Most of this capital left US-based products. This has pushed traders to look beyond passive exposure. Instead of waiting on macro conditions, many are scanning trending coins this week for active opportunities.

Advertisement

This environment favors projects that give users something to test and learn, which is why the best crypto to buy now is moving toward presales with live systems rather than delayed launches.

Deepsnitch AI: Live presale platform with active trading tools and early access

Deepsnitch AI stands out because the platform is already live during its presale. Traders can use the tools while the token is priced at $0.03830. SnitchFeed tracks sudden price movements and large buyer activity. SnitchScan monitors whale wallets across Ethereum, BSC, and Solana continuously.

The team postponed its January launch to extend testing. This created a closed-access phase where holders continue using the system. This benefits existing holders by giving them more time to learn each tool. It also benefits new investors because the system matures before public exposure. This access gap is a key reason many traders now rank Deepsnitch AI among the best crypto to buy now.

With over $1.46 million raised and more than 33 million tokens already staked, Deepsnitch AI appeals to traders by comparing the top cryptocurrencies to buy today based on real usage. Unlike most presales, it does not rely on promises. The platform works now. This positions it strongly among the best crypto to buy now for those seeking early-stage utility. Many also view it as the next crypto to 300x because pricing does not yet reflect live adoption.

Pepenode: Virtual node mining model focused on yield and token burns

Pepenode offers virtual mining through digital nodes. Users earn rewards without physical hardware. Mining rewards can be paid in PEPENODE tokens or meme coins like PEPE. Pepenode has raised $3 million through presale, with its native token priced at $0.0011825 as of February 2. Pepenode is often discussed as the next crypto to 100x due to its low entry price. However, funds are often locked, and reward rates decline over time.

When comparing Pepenode to Deepsnitch AI, many traders question opportunity cost. Pepenode focuses on long term yield mechanics, while Deepsnitch AI provides immediate tools on activities that define the best crypto to buy now.

IPO Genie: Tokenized pre IPO exposure dependent on regulatory progress

IPO Genie targets a different investor group. The project allows tokenized exposure to private companies before they go public. This model appeals to long-term investors who prefer structured financial products. The presale price is $0.011290 as of February 2.

However, IPO Genie currently has no live tools. User engagement depends on future partnerships and regulatory progress. For traders searching for the best crypto to buy now, this creates a tradeoff. Compared to Deepsnitch AI, IPO Genie feels passive. It also does not align with what most people consider trending coins this week.

Conclusion

ETF outflows are changing how capital moves in crypto. Passive exposure is losing appeal, while early-stage utility is gaining attention. This explains why Deepsnitch AI, Pepenode, and IPO Genie are being compared when discussing the best crypto to buy now.

Deepsnitch AI leads due to live access, usable tools, and presale pricing. It also offers bonuses for investors eager to buy at this late stage. DSNTVIP150 increases allocation by 342,000 tokens at the current price, at $5, it exceeds $1.8 million. These figures change as the token price updates, but the potential is clear for those tracking the best crypto to buy now and a potential next crypto to 100x.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI website, join Telegram , and follow on X for the latest updates.

FAQs

What makes Deepsnitch AI the best crypto to buy now, different from other presales?

It offers live trading tools during presale, not after launch.

Why is Deepsnitch AI considered among the trending coins this week?

Because users can actively test the platform while pricing remains early.

Does IPO Genie have live features like Deepsnitch AI?

No, it depends on future regulatory and partnership progress.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.