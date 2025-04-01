What is Term Insurance? What role does it play in a Financial Portfolio?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Building a strong portfolio has always stood as one of the long-term pillars for securing personal finance stability and security. While a greater chunk of discussions has revolved around investments in mutual funds, equities, and real property, there will always be term insurance; this is the unsung hero of any portfolio because it ensures dependents are held safely in case of death under untimely, thus unanticipated circumstances happen to a policyholder. Even though this is a pretty unexciting role, it is the most prominent element if real holistic financial planning is to be done.

Term Insurance

Term insurance is a type of life insurance that pays a sum for a definite term. Because it is neither a whole nor an endowment policy, no part of the term insurance accumulates or builds any form of investment component; it is used strictly as a method of offering protection. At such untoward times, the insurer covers a pre-determined amount assured to the beneficiaries while the policyholder dies. This also makes it a desirable product for individuals looking to save money for the family's financial future.

Advertisement

Why term Insurance is Critical in Financial planning

An ideal financial portfolio would comprise both wealth creation and risk aversion. While investments may be yielding returns in the form of creating more wealth with time, term insurance tackles the risk that would cause your plans to crash. Some of the reasons why term insurance is fundamental include the following:

Advertisement

Term insurance is really economical: For a pretty reasonable amount of premium, the policyholder can enjoy a sufficient sum assured. That means even people at their earlier stages of careers can afford to give quite reasonable financial protection to loved ones.

For a pretty reasonable amount of premium, the policyholder can enjoy a sufficient sum assured. That means even people at their earlier stages of careers can afford to give quite reasonable financial protection to loved ones. Replacement Income: The loss of the breadwinner is always financially disastrous to a family. Term insurance provides replacement income, thus enabling dependents to continue living with little disruption in the status quo and clearing off any existing debts or completing any other long-term goals like having children and marriages.

The loss of the breadwinner is always financially disastrous to a family. Term insurance provides replacement income, thus enabling dependents to continue living with little disruption in the status quo and clearing off any existing debts or completing any other long-term goals like having children and marriages. Debt Management: Surviving family members will be burdened with mortgages and personal loans. A term insurance payout will help ease such pressure by allowing the family to clear outstanding debts without liquidating assets.

Surviving family members will be burdened with mortgages and personal loans. A term insurance payout will help ease such pressure by allowing the family to clear outstanding debts without liquidating assets. Tax Benefits: Even terms insurance policies come with tax relief. Benefits are available under Section 80C and Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act in India. This has, dual protection as well as tax saving benefits, thus making it a quite sought-after financial instrument.

Even terms insurance policies come with tax relief. Benefits are available under Section 80C and Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act in India. This has, dual protection as well as tax saving benefits, thus making it a quite sought-after financial instrument. Tailored Coverage: Term insurance available under current products is adaptable as per the demand of an individual. Be it the increasing coverage or additional coverage to provide a pay-out in cases of severe diseases or in cases of accidents, which means the adaptation is suitable at all stages of life at any stage and scenario.

Adding Term Insurance to Your Portfolio

While obtaining optimal yields, term insurance should be included wisely in the portfolio. There are best practices, too:

Measuring Sufficient Coverage: the amount assured should be high enough to meet all of their current liabilities, future expenditures, and long-term objectives. General rules to opt for a sum assured which is at least 10-15 times their annual income.

the amount assured should be high enough to meet all of their current liabilities, future expenditures, and long-term objectives. General rules to opt for a sum assured which is at least 10-15 times their annual income. Choose the Right Policy Tenure: The tenure of the policy should match key financial milestones. For example, if you have a 20-year home loan, then the tenure of the policy should also be the same so that any disturbance in finance will be avoided.

The tenure of the policy should match key financial milestones. For example, if you have a 20-year home loan, then the tenure of the policy should also be the same so that any disturbance in finance will be avoided. Claim Settlement Ratio: While choosing an insurer, consider their claim settlement ratio, which reflects their ability to honour claims. The higher the ratio, the better it is, and peace of mind for your loved ones.

While choosing an insurer, consider their claim settlement ratio, which reflects their ability to honour claims. The higher the ratio, the better it is, and peace of mind for your loved ones. Review and Update Periodically: Life situations change, as do financial needs. It is important to review and update term insurance periodically to align with changing responsibilities and goals.